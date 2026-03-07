Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Founder Chancellor of VISTAS; Dr. Arthi Ganesh, Pro Chancellor; and Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, with awardees at the Women's Day celebration

NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7: Marking the spirit of International Women's Day, Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) organised a special programme honouring inspiring women from governance, entrepreneurship, and sports. The event celebrated the achievements of accomplished women while also supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The programme featured distinguished guests including Kavitha Ramu, I.A.S., Director of Museums, Government of Tamil Nadu; entrepreneur Swarnamugi Raghupathy; and international rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan, who interacted with students and shared insights from their professional journeys. Delivering the welcome address, Dr.Preethaa Ganesh, the Vice President of the VELS Group of Institutions emphasised that education and financial independence are the strongest foundations for women's empowerment. She highlighted that when women are educated and financially independent, they gain the confidence to make independent choices and stand up for themselves.

VELS University's Founder Chancellor, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, and Pro Chancellor, Dr. Arthi Ganesh, graced the event. Addressing the gathering, Kavitha Ramu, I.A.S., spoke about the importance of shared responsibility in society and how men and women must work together to build an equitable and progressive community. Entrepreneur Swarnamugi Raghupathy shared her inspiring journey and encouraged students to transform ideas into successful ventures through discipline, focus, and perseverance. International shooter Elavenil Valarivan spoke about the mental strength required in sports and the importance of resilience while handling pressure at the highest level of competition. As part of the celebrations, VISTAS distributed seed funding of INR 2 lakh each to three women entrepreneurs under the VELS Fund initiative. The programme also introduced the V Fund Accelerator Programme for Women Entrepreneurs, aimed at supporting early-stage women-led startups through seed funding, incubation, capacity-building programmes, and mentorship from industry leaders under the VELS Innovation Council.

On the occasion, VISTAS also congratulated Ms. Priyanka S., a Ph.D. scholar in Biotechnology, who has been selected for a fully funded International Training Programme on Modern Organic Agriculture in Jiangxi Province, China, under the supervision of global experts from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), Thailand. She is one among seven selected trainees worldwide and the only scholar from India, alongside participants from Ecuador, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The institution also appreciated G. A. Swathika, an international volleyball player and B.Sc. (IT) third-year student, who represented India at the Under-18 Asian Championship held in Thailand and recently won a silver medal at the National Volleyball Championship.

In another significant initiative, five students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds were awarded admission letters with complete scholarships through the ODL programme. Among the beneficiaries was a married woman with two children whose determination to pursue higher education despite financial challenges deeply inspired the audience. The event concluded with an encouraging message urging students especially young women to pursue their aspirations with confidence, resilience, and a strong sense of purpose. Through such initiatives, VISTAS continues to promote women's empowerment, support entrepreneurship, and expand access to higher education. For more details about Vels University kindly visit www.vistas.ac.in.