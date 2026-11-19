NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19: VELS Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) honoured its alumnus and international athlete Vishal TK, who won two medals at the Asian Games held in Japan, with a cash award of Rs 5 lakh at 'VELS CHAMPIONS - 2026, a special ceremony celebrating sporting excellence and achievement. Organised by VELS University, the event recognised around 50 students who have won medals at state, national and international-level sporting competitions. A total prize money of Rs 15 lakh was distributed to outstanding student athletes across 15 sporting disciplines, reaffirming the University's commitment to promoting sports and nurturing athletic talent.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour, VELS alumnus Vishal TK said, "VELS University is an integral part of my life. In athletics, I particularly enjoy breaking my own previous records. Just like all of you, I too had the determination to achieve something significant in sports, and today I have realised that ambition. Tomorrow, it could be your turn to achieve similar milestones. With hard work, perseverance and self-confidence, you can reach great heights. I would also like to request the University to introduce a dedicated undergraduate degree programme in sports to encourage and support students who are passionate about the field."

Delivering the presidential address, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Founder Chancellor of VELS University, congratulated Vishal on his international achievements and highlighted the University's commitment to providing equal importance to sports and academics. "Vishal T.K.'s achievements have brought great pride to VELS University. At VELS, sports receive the same importance as academics. As part of our continued commitment to sports development, the upcoming 260-acre university campus at Tindivanam will feature the necessary sports infrastructure and facilities to nurture students' athletic talents. Furthermore, a dedicated Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) programme will be introduced at VELS University from the upcoming academic year, and the required approval has already been obtained," he said.

The announcement of the B.P.Ed. programme and the planned sports infrastructure at the upcoming Tindivanam campus mark important steps in VELS University's efforts to strengthen sports education and provide aspiring athletes with opportunities to pursue professional careers in sports. Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, Vels Group of Institutions; Dr. M. Bhaskaran, Pro Chancellor, VELS University; Dr. Chandrasekaran, Registrar, and other dignitaries were present at the event. About VELS University VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) is a prominent deemed-to-be university in Chennai, recognised for its NAAC A++ accreditation and UGC Category-I status. With a student community of over 20,000 and a dedicated faculty strength of 1,220, VISTAS offers more than 150 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across diverse disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Management, Law, Mass Communication, Maritime Studies, Aviation, Physiotherapy and Computing Sciences.

With campuses across Pallavaram, Thalambur, Periyapalayam, Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar, VELS provides a multidisciplinary learning environment that brings together academic excellence, research, innovation, industry engagement, sports and holistic student development. The University is committed to creating opportunities for students to excel in academics, sports and other fields through quality education and experiential learning. For more information: www.vistas.ac.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)