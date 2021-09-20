Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi appointed as Managing Director of Springer Nature India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Springer Nature Group announces the appointment of Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi as the new Managing Director (MD) of Springer Nature India. Venkatesh has almost two decades' experience across the private and public sectors in India. He joins Springer Nature from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a not-for-profit 'Public-Private Partnership' under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, where he led Digital Skills, Innovation, Industry Partnerships & CSR.

Martin Mos, Chief Operations Officer (COO), Springer Nature Group said, "I'm delighted that Venkatesh is joining us as Springer Nature India's new Managing Director. This is a crucial time for scientific research publishing in India with the government deliberating several changes such as a national subscription model for scientific content and the newly drafted science, technology and innovation policy. With his extensive experience in innovation, public policy and partnerships, Venkatesh is ideally placed to advance discovery and steer the growth of Springer Nature in India."

Venkatesh will be based in New Delhi and will be supported by all India-based functional and business heads. As MD of Springer Nature India, he will chair the Board of Directors and be responsible for leading the Group's external-facing strategy for India and support the growth of our research business.

Springer Nature India has its registered office located in New Delhi since October 2002. It supports the Group's India operations including publishing, institutional and corporate sales, trade sales, healthcare, Nature India and strategic partnerships. Springer Nature India is responsible for the dissemination of our content to Indian academic audiences and for responding to the unique needs of the Indian market.

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi said, "It is an honour and privilege to have been entrusted with the leadership of Springer Nature. It is especially exciting to be taking over this role at a time when there's a growing interest in the field of scientific research in India. I look forward to strengthening Springer Nature's market position in the country and to closely collaborate with the Indian government, institutional bodies and research organisations on key issues like adoption of open access models."

An alumnus of Dayalbagh Educational Institute, BITS Pilani, IIM Calcutta and a Chevening Gurukul Fellow of the Kings College in London, Venkatesh has spent several years in business growth focused roles at Microsoft, HCL technologies and Deloitte. He has also received several national and international accolades for his works in building digital skills, policy making, innovation, advocacy, partnerships, asset monetisation and corporate social responsibility.

For over 175 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. We help researchers uncover new ideas, make sure all the research we publish is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared. We support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; and provide quality publishing support to societies.

As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American.

