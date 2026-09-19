VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., one of India's established Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers, has received a strong response to its V-90 V Mask, which has been designed to address the need for respiratory protection that combines protection, comfort and usability. Developed for demanding industrial environments, the mask focuses on fit, breathing comfort, durability and heat management for workers who may require respiratory protection through extended working hours. Across sectors such as construction, automobile, engineering and mining, workers routinely operate in environments where dust, particulate matter, heat and long working hours make respiratory protection critical. While providing respiratory protection is an important aspect of workplace safety, ensuring that workers can wear the equipment comfortably and consistently through demanding shifts is equally important.

The V-90 V Mask has been designed with these workplace realities in mind. Its convex cup-shaped design provides a better facial fit while offering greater breathing space, particularly for workers who may need to wear respiratory protection for extended shifts of eight to ten hours. The mask features latex-free textile elastic straps, with braided textile elastic designed to resist deformation under high temperatures and repeated usage. The V-90 V Mask also features a dual-shell design that adds durability for repeat and extended use while helping reduce the accumulation of dust and stains on the mask surface. Another key feature is VENUS Safety & Health's Stay Cool Butterfly Vent Valve, designed to reduce exhalation heat and fogging. This is particularly relevant in industrial environments where workers may already be exposed to elevated temperatures and physical exertion.

According to Mahesh Kudav, Managing Director, VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., the response to the V-90 V Mask reinforces the importance of designing PPE around the practical requirements of workers. "Respiratory protection should go beyond being a compliance requirement. For PPE to serve its purpose effectively, workers must be able to use it correctly and consistently through demanding work environments. At VENUS Safety & Health, our focus has therefore been on combining protection with practical design, comfort, and durability. The V-90 V Mask reflects this philosophy. Innovation in safety must make protection easier for workers to adopt as part of their everyday working lives."

The V-90 V Mask carries IS 9473 and CE 0121 approvals and is suitable for applications across automobile, construction, engineering, mining and other industrial sectors. The product's focus on comfort and usability comes as occupational safety increasingly moves beyond statutory compliance, with organisations paying greater attention to employee wellbeing, productivity, ESG considerations and global manufacturing standards. For PPE manufacturers, this requires product development to consider not only protection standards, but also ergonomics, climatic conditions, duration of usage and worker behaviour. The company's innovations include the Stay Cool Butterfly Vent Valve and Twist N Click filter system, along with collaborations with institutions including IITs and DRDO. These efforts reflect its focus on developing safety solutions aligned with evolving industrial requirements.

As India's manufacturing and infrastructure ecosystem continues to expand, the V-90 V Mask reflects VENUS Safety & Health's approach to developing respiratory protection around the person who wears it, with a focus on protection, comfort and consistent usability in demanding workplace conditions. About VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. Founded in 1986, VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of PPE and advanced air filtration solutions. Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, the company operates seven state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and exports to more than 32 countries worldwide. Known for quality, reliability, and innovation, VENUS collaborates with leading institutions and complies with national and international safety standards to deliver certified, high-performance protection solutions across industries.

For further information on the company: https://venusohs.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)