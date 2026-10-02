VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1: Vera Vita Living LLP today announced its entry into India's premium senior living sector with Amaya, its flagship residential community in Hyderabad. The company plans to invest approximately ₹600 crore over five years to develop hospitality-led senior living communities across key Indian cities. Founded by entrepreneurs Arudradev Rao, Dhruv Badruka and Tanay Saboo, Vera Vita Living LLP will begin in Hyderabad with Amaya, now being developed in the growth corridor of the Outer Ring Road near the Kandlakoya reserve forest. The company is creating residential communities for seniors who want to live fully on their own terms. Thoughtful homes will be supported by wellness, preventive healthcare, recreation, dining, concierge services and professionally managed assistance, always within easy reach.

"At Amaya, premium living is not only about the residence or the amenities. It is about giving people independence, dignity, choice, companionship and peace of mind. Services and support should work quietly in the background, so residents remain free to shape their days on their own terms." Arudradev Rao, Co-founder, Vera Vita Living LLP Vera Vita Living LLP has confirmed approximately 1.5 million sq. ft. of development potential in Hyderabad. It is also evaluating opportunities in Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coonoor and Pune as part of its expansion strategy. Amaya will bring together private residences, shared spaces and professionally managed services in an active senior living community. The project is part of a 13-acre master plan. Phase 1 will span approximately 3 acres and comprise 256 residences.

The residences will be offered in 1, 2, 2.5, 3 and 3.5 BHK configurations, ranging from approximately 950 sq. ft. to 2,400 sq. ft. Planned facilities include a premium clubhouse, multiple dining experiences, wellness and fitness spaces, landscaped gardens, walking trails and recreation areas. Preventive healthcare, physiotherapy, emergency response, housekeeping, maintenance and concierge support are also planned. India is experiencing a significant demographic transition. A growing senior population, longer life expectancy, greater financial independence, wider global exposure and changing family structures are increasing demand for professionally managed senior living communities. "Senior living in India is changing. Today's seniors are financially independent, well travelled, socially active and attentive to health and wellness. They want thoughtfully designed communities where they can continue to live independently, pursue their interests and enjoy a fulfilling life."

Dhruv Badruka, Co-founder, Vera Vita Living LLP Vera Vita Living LLP's developments will focus on independent, active living. Residents will have access to wellness programmes, preventive healthcare, curated dining, recreation, social spaces and personalised services, while remaining free to choose how they spend their time. The company selected Hyderabad for its first community because of the city's strong healthcare infrastructure, favourable climate, improving connectivity and access to larger land parcels suited to lower-density, green residential communities. Hyderabad also has relatively lower congestion than several other metropolitan cities. The city is home to technology professionals, entrepreneurs, business families and globally connected households. Its large NRI population also contributes to demand for communities that offer senior family members in India dependable support, companionship, wellness and reassurance.

"Hyderabad brings together the conditions needed for premium senior living: strong healthcare, a thriving technology ecosystem, international connectivity, expanding infrastructure and globally exposed families. We believe the city can become a leading destination for hospitality-led senior living. Amaya will be the foundation for a thoughtful, scalable presence across other high-potential markets." Tanay Saboo, Co-founder, Vera Vita Living LLP Consumer expectations are also changing. Many seniors now view this stage of life as a time for wellness, travel, learning, recreation and meaningful social connection. This is creating demand for spacious residences, landscaped settings, shared spaces, curated experiences and professionally managed communities designed around physical, emotional and social wellbeing.

Beginning with Amaya in Hyderabad, Vera Vita Living LLP aims to build a differentiated senior living platform that brings together residential comfort, thoughtful hospitality, wellness and community by choice. About Vera Vita Living LLP Vera Vita Living LLP is a Hyderabad-based venture founded by Arudradev Rao, Dhruv Badruka and Tanay Saboo. The company develops premium senior living communities that combine thoughtfully designed residences with wellness, preventive healthcare, recreation, curated dining, social spaces and professionally managed services. Its first community, Amaya, is being developed in Hyderabad. Vera Vita Living LLP plans to build a portfolio across key Indian cities, with communities designed around independence, dignity, wellness and meaningful living.

https://www.amayaseniorliving.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)