PNN New Delhi [India], August 31: VerSe Innovation, India's leading local language technology platform and parent company of Dailyhunt and Josh, has unveiled its first global AI content platform, Spark Station, at Film Expo 2026 in New Delhi. Positioned as a next-generation AI Content Operating System, Spark Station aims to transform the entire content production lifecycle- from ideation to final delivery- within a single integrated platform. The launch marks one of the company's most significant product bets as it expands its global footprint in the content technology space. Spark Station offers a unified creative workflow enabling users to seamlessly execute scripting, storyboarding, casting, location design, asset generation, multi-angle shot creation, music and dialogue production, editing, captioning, rendering and distribution. The platform is powered by a model-agnostic AI layer that intelligently assigns each creative task to the most suitable AI model, ensuring efficiency and consistency.

According to the company, the platform can reduce the production cost of a 60-second brand film by up to 90%, bringing it down from ₹10-25 lakh to approximately ₹50,000-₹75,000. Production timelines are also significantly shortened- from several weeks to nearly 24 hours. Spark Station caters to three primary segments: Filmmakers and Production houses, Brands and Agencies, and Digital Creators. Filmmakers can leverage features such as story building, script coverage, casting and editing, while retaining control through exports compatible with industry-standard tools like Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro and DaVinci Resolve. Brands and agencies can generate large-scale creative assets and localised campaigns in multiple formats within hours. Meanwhile, creators gain access to studio-grade outputs through a credit-based model.

The platform is built around five key differentiators: a fully integrated production pipeline, production-grade continuity across elements such as face, expression, wardrobe, location and props, model-agnostic AI orchestration, support for over 60 languages with cultural and emotional accuracy, and a creator-first design approach. Speaking on the launch, Umang Bedi, Co-Founder and CEO of VerSe Innovation, said, "Spark Station is not just about making content cheaper; it is about enabling stories that were previously not possible due to production constraints. By solving cost and time barriers, we are unlocking new creative possibilities at scale." The platform has already been tested internally for over six months and is currently being used in live production environments. VerSe plans to roll out Spark Station in phases, starting with beta access from August 29, followed by general availability on October 1, and an enterprise API tier launch on November 1.

Backed by an investment commitment of over $30 million over the next 24 months, the platform aims to serve more than 100 studios, 1,000 brands and thousands of creators globally. Founded with the vision of bridging the digital divide, VerSe Innovation continues to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning technologies to deliver personalised content experiences. Its platforms, including Dailyhunt and Josh, currently serve hundreds of millions of users across India in multiple local languages. With the launch of Spark Station, VerSe Innovation is set to redefine content creation by combining scale, speed and advanced AI capabilities for a global audience.(SGP)

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