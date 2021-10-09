Versova MLA Bharti Lavekar inaugurates Camerabaaz YouTube Channel, CEO Sumit Kumar Tiwari felicitates Sunil Pal, others

You would like to read
- ARTIST For Her and Nanjangud MLA show the way of delivering healthcare at doorstep
- Dr Samir Tripathi sings the entire Ramcharitmanas with its meaning launched on Youtube channel Medhraj Astro
- How this company is on track to become the #1 content creation platform on YouTube
- Acclaimed music producer, composer & lyricist Shivam Birk is winning hearts of people with his music
- Sumit Arora, Pratap Singh Rathi, Som Mandal and Ajit Gupta bag Times Excellence Awards 2021
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI/PNN): A brand new YouTube Channel Camerabaaz is launched amidst a Grand Inaugural Event which was attended by Versova MLA Dr Bharti Lavekar along with CEO and Founder Producer, Sumit Kumar Tiwari, Anjali Shrivastava and along with Director Satyendra Chauhan with DOP Rishab Sharma and HOP Sonu Pandey, Priya Batra and Deepak Kumar Mishra.
Programme was also supported by Rajiv Sir, Akriti Prasad and Veer from Shakuntalam Studio, Andheri (Mumbai).
Popular Comedians Sunil Pal, Amol Soni, Ketty with Veteran Actors like Mithilesh Chaturvedi, Rajesh Puri, Birbal, Yogiraj and Singer Arvinder singh and specially "Posh Musiminds" Music (Parth Sakhadas Kabi) Music Production Team also graced the launch and were felicitated by the Organisers and Camerabaaz Team.
Elated Sumit Kumar Tiwari says, "I am truly overwhelmed and really excited for the launch of my YouTube channel Camerabaaz. I and my team has worked hard to make this launch happened. I thank all my guests, who came in to give their immense support."
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor