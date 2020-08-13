Vertex Global Services CEO, Gagan Arora, wins "CEO of the Year" Award, by 'Indian Achievers' 2020

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader of Vertex Global Services, was recently named as "CEO of the Year - 2020" by IAF India.

The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate extraordinary success and excellence in areas such as innovation, social, professional achievements, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Indian Achievers' Forum draws attention on the theme "How the successful Achievers can help the social & economic infrastructural development in and around the country." It will provide examples of social entrepreneurs and successful models of the society and corporate sector partnership. There were thousands of entries and nominations reviewed and evaluated over a period, which resulted in the "Indian Achievers' Award CEO of the Year", 2020.

"Indian Achievers Award is one of the honors an entrepreneur can receive based on the program's legacy of identifying the world's great business leaders," said Vikas Arora, Vice President Business Transformation. "Gagan has created a highly transparent company culture where his infectious passion drives a new level of success for Vertex's client's, partners and employees. I am continually impressed by his laser focus on building new line of business, and his unwavering commitment to grow Vertex."

"I am honored to receive this award, which also recognizes Vertex's successful social integration and, more generally, the proactive approach as a whole," said Gagan Arora, Chief Executive Officer of the Vertex Global Services. "None of this would be possible without the unwavering commitment of Vertex employees who are there to make life easier for people at work. Our teams are the driving force for growth of both our company and the clients."

"Our ESAT & CSAT has been 90 per cent and above from the last two years and our focus will always be to build and sustain a high-performance team with customer centric culture," he further added.

An expert in international business, Gagan has served in multiple profiles across continents and delivered exponential growth. Gagan, a BCG graduate who began his career in a technology company from the grass root level more than 18 years ago, serving in numerous general management, strategic marketing and business development roles. A trusted advisor on growth to several Fortune 500 companies, Gagan has carved a niche for himself and Vertex Global Services across geographies.

Under Gagan's leadership, Vertex has achieved significant momentum and acquired two companies. With presence in four continents, Vertex serves more than 3000 clients worldwide. He is passionate about new ideas evaluation, conceptualization and execution of innovative technology solutions across verticals.

His vision is to grow the employee strength to 2000 plus people in the next two years with adding two new Business Units this year to the existing portfolio of Managed Services, Performance Marketing, E-Learning, AI & Staff Augmentation taking the portfolio count to seven Business Units under Vertex umbrella. I am very excited to be on this journey with the team said Kunal Kaul who has recently joined Vertex Global Services as a Senior Vice President.

