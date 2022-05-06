Vertex Group and its exemplary leader have won World's Greatest Brands and Leaders 2021-22

Vertex Group has been awarded as The World's Greatest Brand 2021-22 and Gagan Arora, Founder and President of Vertex Group has been recognized amongst The World's Greatest Leaders, 2021-22 by AsiaOne in collaboration with CNBC and ET NOW.

Gagan Arora collected this prestigious award along with Taran Singh, Senior Vice President - Vertex, UK at the Asia - America - Africa Business Council held in London earlier this month.

The innovative leader, Gagan Arora and the Vertex Group have embarked a hattrick of awards from AsiaOne. The foundation for this successful award sequence was laid in 2019-20 with the "India's Greatest Brands and Leaders Award", followed by "Asia's Greatest Brands and Leaders Award" in 2020-21, and "The World's Greatest Brands and Leaders Award" in 2021-22. Gagan Arora has been honored with "The World's Greatest Leaders Award 2021-22" for demonstrating remarkable success and excellence in innovation and technology. Vertex Group has been honored with "The World's Greatest Brands Award" for its contribution to empowering limitless innovation and economic growth.

This award honors and celebrates the incredibly powerful organizations and leaders who are reshaping the future with their fast-paced and innovative technologies. AsiaOne in collaboration with CNBC and ET NOW recognizes organizations and leaders whose ambition, courage, and innovation, have transformed the industries, and had a significant impact on their communities. IDC Technologies, Publilink Advertising and Public Relations Dubai, ASAR Digital Inc., International School of Hospitality Management, Shriram Life Insurance, Suzlon Energy, and Incuspaze were among the other companies honored at this prestigious event.

"I am incredibly pleased to receive this award for all of the sweat and hard work that has gone into 5+ years of building a brand from the ground up with the goal of transforming the world. This award will revitalize our desire to improve. When an organization or a leader raises a trophy, I believe it is raising the aspirations, loyalty, and belief of its team. I'm excited, and it's a great feeling since we have won this award because of our Unstoppable team. This award is even more special and a matter of pride for Vertex Group to be honored next to such reputed Industry Leaders who are more than a decade old. This reflects the fact we at Vertex have managed to achieve such great heights within our first 5 years of existence. We do not compete with anyone but try to be the best version of yesterday's self and this has certainly raised the bar in terms of what we would like to achieve in the next 5 years," stated Gagan Arora, Founder and President, Vertex Group on being recognized as The World's Greatest Brands and Leaders, 2021-22.

"I am extremely happy to have the opportunity to accept this award alongside our Founder, Gagan Arora. I believe that magic is something you create, and Gagan displays such an alluring ambiance that magic occurs almost instantly, catalyzing a chain of events that leads to innovation and growth. Arora and our Unstoppable team's skill, ingenuity, and vision have been recognized with this award. I'm incredibly proud to be a part of a team that works diligently to achieve nothing but the best results," stated Taran Singh, Senior Vice President, Vertex, UK who has been instrumental in growing the Vertex UK business to 300 per cent in 3 years.

"Many congratulations to Gagan Arora and the team for winning the World's Greatest Brands and Leaders Awards 2021-22 in London. I wish you all the best for your future achievement," Stated Sandeep Kumar, CEO and Publisher - URS AsiaOne Magazine.

It is a matter of great pleasure for AsiaOne magazine to receive a congratulatory message from the office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, 10 Downing Street expressed his intention to attend the summit. "Your kind invitation to the Prime Minister is much appreciated. I was interested to read how the Summit will unite business and social leaders from various parts of the world. I would like to send you and your team at AsiaOne and URS my best wishes for a successful event, on his behalf," stated Hon'ble Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, The Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson. This is also being reported that Boris Johnson has landed in India and this visit will focus on jobs and economic growth.

Gagan Arora has received numerous accolades for his contributions to the growth and success of Vertex Group as an establishment. AsiaOne's most extensively broadcast business and leadership series, Asia's Greatest Brands and Leaders 2020-21, featured and recognized him, highlighting his key achievements and recognizing his consistent effort and futuristic ideologies. Gagan Arora was honored with the "CEO of the Year award", six times in a row which recognized him as an entrepreneur who demonstrates extraordinary success and excellence. He was also honored by the Great Manager Institute and Forbes as the "Best People Managers Award 2020 and 2021".

With a strong vision and the will to transform the industry, he began his entrepreneurial journey in a small garage in Florida with a team of two, and has since, expanded his footprints across seven countries with a powerful workforce of over 1500+ people. Through transformation, expansion, and encouraging more possibilities, Gagan intends to increase the employee strength to 4000+ people by the end of 2022.

"Victory isn't absolute, and failing isn't unavoidable; what makes a difference is a strength of character to persevere," a message from Gagan Arora to the youth of today and imaginative minds planning to embark on their entrepreneurial journey.

Founded in 2016 and Headquartered in Times Square, New York, Vertex Group is ranked 19th amongst the Top 50 Innovative Companies worldwide and was named 'Best Place to Work' by the Best Place to Work Institute for its best practices with ESAT at 94 per cent and Global Score 92 per cent. The pioneer in human experience and service delivery has been named as 'Best MSME 2021', 'Company of the Year 2021', by a leading magazine, and "Asia's Greatest Brand" by AsiaOne in collaboration with CNBC and the ET NOW.

With a diverse portfolio of critical functions, Vertex Group serves as a Business Optimization Partner, assisting businesses in optimizing their operations. Vertex Group provides Managed Services, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Performance Marketing, and an E-Learning platform (Vertex Digital Academy). With more than five years of industry success, Vertex Group has expanded further into the Middle East and Africa, leaving global footprints with the verticals "Vertex Next" and "Vertex Cosmos", which include events and conferences, digital performance, revenue, and retail mapping services, along with several cloud-tech enabled cross-platform services.

