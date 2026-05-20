NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20: Vestian has expanded its service portfolio with the launch of Vestian Spaces, an integrated managed workspace platform that brings together workplace strategy, design, project execution, and facility management under a single offering. The move marks a strategic service line extension for the company as occupiers increasingly shift toward flexible, scalable, and experience-led workplace solutions. Through Vestian Spaces, the firm aims to provide enterprises with end-to-end workplace services across the entire office lifecycle, moving beyond traditional real estate advisory and transaction services. The company plans to scale the platform to over 2 million sq. ft. within the next three years, targeting major office markets including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region.

Unlike conventional coworking and managed office operators that rely heavily on outsourced vendors, Vestian said its platform will operate on a fully integrated in-house model, enabling the company to manage the entire workplace lifecycle internally -- from advisory and design to execution and ongoing operations. "Workplaces are no longer viewed as static real estate assets; they have become strategic tools for business performance, talent engagement, and organizational agility," said Michael Silver, Chairman, Vestian. "With Vestian Spaces, we are bringing together the expertise required to help companies build and operate workplaces that can evolve with changing business needs." Shrinivas Rao, CEO, Vestian, said the company sees increasing demand from enterprises looking for integrated workplace solutions.

"Clients today want more than just office space -- they seek scalable environments that enhance employee experience, support business expansion, and simplify workplace management," Rao said. "Vestian Spaces delivers a seamless and future-ready workplace experience through a single accountable partner." Highlighting the company's operating model, Ajai Kartik, Executive Vice President, Vestian Spaces said the platform differentiates itself by keeping all core workplace functions in-house rather than outsourcing them to third-party vendors. "The managed workspace sector has largely evolved around outsourced delivery models. Vestian Spaces takes a fundamentally different approach by offering a fully integrated, in-house operating structure that ensures accountability, consistency, and quality across the workplace lifecycle," he said.

Industry experts believe the managed workspace segment is entering a new phase of growth as large enterprises increasingly prefer flexible, capex-light office models amid changing workplace strategies and rapid expansion of GCCs in India. With the launch of Vestian Spaces, Vestian enters the rapidly evolving managed workspace segment, addressing the growing preference among occupiers for flexible, fully managed, and experience-centric office solutions over traditional leasing models. About Vestian Vestian is an occupier-focused workplace solutions firm specializing in commercial, residential, industrial, retail and hospitality sectors. Headquartered in Chicago, Vestian has offices across US, India, China, UK, Sri Lanka and the Middle East. Our core strength lies in providing customized innovative solutions that are aligned to the client's business objectives. Our extensive service portfolio includes Investment & Consultancy Services, Transaction Advisory Services, Project Services, Retail Business Solutions and Integrated Facilities Management Services. Vestian is the only global workplace solutions organization to be certified in both quality management systems and environmental health & safety standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 37001.

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