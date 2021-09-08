Veteran's super League 2021 will re-lift the spirit of Indian Football

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/PNN): Valdona Sports Media & Entertainment has officially announced Veteran's super League 2021 to celebrate the spirit of Asian football veterans of 40+ age mark who have retired from the sport.

More than 320 players from 16 reputed teams of 5 Asian countries, including India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal, will participate in the grand tournament commencing at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi, from 12th Dec 2021 to 2nd Jan 2022.

DD Sports & Euro Sport will host the entire league, where the opening ceremony will be a gala event with a scintillating performance by Sunny Leone. Sahil Khan will grace the event with his presence along with Director, VSL, Nikita Jaiswal and Chief Executive Officer, VSL, Amit Chaudhary and other dignitaries from the sports industry.

MD & Chairman, Valdona Sports Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Danish Parvez Khan, said, "This league would usher in a new era of football in the country, and I look forward to sharing my undying love and passion for the sport and help grow its fan base in India."

"This will provide an opportunity to athletes of 40+ age mark to show their mettle, their spirits and love for the sport under the guidance of great mentors." He added further.

The tournament will be conducted under the guidance of Danish Parvez Khan. Veterans Super League will set a platform for the football spirit assimilation among Indian sports enthusiasts. The ever-young veterans will re-lift their spirit, backed by the best mentors, unleashing their potential like never before.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)