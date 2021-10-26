VFS Global is certified by Great Place to Work® as a Workplace with Inclusive Practices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide is certified by Great Place to Work® India (GPTW) as a Workplace with Inclusive Practices.

The recognition demonstrates the company's unwavering focus to encourage and foster diversity and inclusion as its key growth drivers since inception.

With a truly global workforce comprising professionals from 118 nationalities VFS Global has reaped the benefit of diversity - in terms of global views and cultures.

With a 57:43 women to men ratio in its employee base and many key global functions such as legal, risk, compliance, taxation, ESG, quality & transformation, corporate communication and regional operations in key international markets managed by women leaders, the organisation is deeply committed to gender diversity.

"The certification by GPTW is a testament of a long-term and continuous journey embarked upon by us at the VFS Global. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE & I) are critical pillars of our growth strategy. We truly believe that our diverse, multicultural, and inclusive workforce is our key differentiator. With our vision to empower the women workforce we signed the British High Commission 'UK in India' Network Gender Equality Charter, which focuses on promoting gender equality within our workplaces. We also formalised the Women's Network to enhance particiation of women in key organsiational decision-making and provide equal growth opportunities," said Bernard Martyris, Chief Human Resource Officer, VFS Global.

DE & I being a core pillar of VFS Global's ESG strategy, the company deployed measurable metrics on developing training programs, mentoring underrepresented groups, raising awareness and ensuring inclusion by demographic representation as key focus areas.

First of its kind in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion space, the Workplace Inclusion Index™ was launched by Great Place to Work® Institute India, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in 2021.

This study captures the experience of over 100,000 employees, of which 34% belong to historically excluded communities (including individuals who identify as women, other gender identities, LGBTIQA+, persons with disabilities, veterans, individuals returning from a career break, and other under-represented minorities in the country).

