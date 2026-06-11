VMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 11: In a major boost to youth employability and industry-academia collaboration, Vivekananda Global University (VGU), Jaipur successfully concluded its Mega Job Fair 2026 at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), Jaipur, emerging as one of the largest university-led recruitment drives in Rajasthan. The event witnessed participation from 5,108 candidates, including students from VGU and various universities and colleges across the state. While 4,556 candidates had registered before the event, another 552 candidates completed on-the-spot registrations, reflecting the immense enthusiasm among job seekers. Following a day-long process comprising aptitude tests, interviews, group discussions, and technical assessments, 1,642 candidates secured employment opportunities with leading national and multinational organizations. More than 100 companies participated in the recruitment drive, offering opportunities across diverse sectors and academic disciplines.

A major highlight of the event was the attractive salary packages offered to candidates. The highest package reached ₹44 lakh per annum, while the average package stood at ₹5.5 lakh per annum, showcasing the industry readiness and professional competence of the participating students. What made the Mega Job Fair unique was its multidisciplinary character. Students from Engineering, Management, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Law, Journalism & Mass Communication, Commerce, Science, Hospitality, Design, and Computer Applications found opportunities aligned with their career aspirations. The technology and engineering segment witnessed participation from leading recruiters such as Infosys, Celebal Technologies, Metacube Software, Dixon Technologies, Fatcamel.ai, W3era, ERD Technologies, and ThinkVibes Software, offering roles in software development, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud computing, and digital technologies. Meanwhile, core engineering and manufacturing opportunities were offered by companies including JCB, Tata Motors, Mahindra Tractors, TVS Motors, Motherson International, CNH Industrial, Yokohama, and Shriram Pistons & Rings.

The Agriculture and Agribusiness sector also saw strong participation through organizations such as Balwaan Krishi, Virbac Animal Health India, and Bestech Seed India, creating career pathways for agriculture graduates. In the healthcare and pharmaceutical domain, reputed recruiters including Sun Pharma, Apollo Pharmacy, Tata 1mg, Unichem Laboratories, and Pukhraj Healthcare offered opportunities to students of pharmaceutical sciences. Management, Banking, and Finance students benefited from the presence of prominent employers such as Ernst & Young (EY), AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra Finance, HDB Financial Services, Bajaj Capital, Muthoot Finance, Paytm, PhonePe, and Quess Corp. The legal profession was equally represented through participation from LegalLands LLP, VSL Chambers, J & J Law Chambers, Four Kings Law Chamber, Rajkumar & Associates, and other legal organizations, highlighting VGU's commitment to creating opportunities across professional disciplines.

Students from Journalism and Mass Communication interacted with media organizations such as Dainik Bhaskar, Golden Hind News, Media Plus Bharat, and The Public Hub Newspaper, while science graduates explored opportunities with organizations working in research, analytics, and emerging sectors. Sharing their experience, several students described the Job Fair as a transformative opportunity. A selected engineering student said, *"Getting access to so many reputed companies under one roof was an incredible experience. The opportunity helped me secure a role that aligns perfectly with my career goals."* An agriculture student remarked, *"It was encouraging to see dedicated agribusiness companies participating alongside major corporate recruiters. The event truly reflected that every discipline matters."*

Speaking on the success of the event, Er. Onkar Bagadia, Chief Executive Officer, VGU, said, "The remarkable success of the Mega Job Fair reflects the strength of our industry-oriented education ecosystem and the talent of our students. At VGU, our mission goes beyond awarding degrees--we are committed to building successful careers and future leaders." The Mega Job Fair reinforced VGU Jaipur's vision of becoming a truly multidisciplinary university where every domain matters. By bringing together recruiters from technology, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, banking, media, law, and emerging sectors, the university created a comprehensive employment platform that connected talent with opportunity and strengthened the bridge between academia and industry.

With over 5,100 participants, 100+ recruiters, 1,642 selections, and a highest package of ₹44 LPA, the VGU Mega Job Fair 2026 has set a new benchmark for university-led employment initiatives in Rajasthan. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)