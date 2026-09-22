VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Building further momentum in strengthening digital connectivity across Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3, ACES India Private Limited, a leading neutral digital infrastructure company and wholly owned subsidiary of ACES, today announced the signing of another 25-year agreement with Vi (Vodafone Idea) to enable 4G and 5G mobile connectivity across the underground metro line. The latest agreement marks the addition of another leading telecom operator to ACES India's neutral digital infrastructure ecosystem for Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3, further strengthening the multi-operator connectivity platform being developed across the network. With the signing of this agreement, Vi continues to bring seamless 4G and 5G connectivity to commuters across Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3, ensuring reliable voice, data and digital connectivity for millions of passengers travelling across one of Mumbai's most critical urban transport corridors. Spanning approximately 33.5 kilometres with 27 stations, from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade, Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 connects key commercial, residential and transportation hubs across the city. The network infrastructure is built to serve an ultimate capacity of more than 625 million passengers annually.

Through this deployment, Vi customers will stay connected across stations, concourses, platforms and underground tunnels, enabling seamless access to digital services, communication, entertainment and productivity applications while on the move. The initiative further strengthens Vi's commitment to expanding high-quality connectivity across high-density urban environments and delivering superior network experiences wherever customers need them. The partnership also underscores Vi's continued focus on enhancing digital infrastructure in line with the evolving connectivity needs of consumers and businesses.Dr. Akram Aburas, Group CEO, ACES, said, "We are pleased to welcome Vi onto our digital infrastructure across Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3. This latest 25-year agreement represents another important milestone in our vision of building a strong multi-operator connectivity ecosystem. Our neutral-host infrastructure is designed to enable operators to deliver seamless 4G and 5G services while meeting the growing digital needs of millions of commuters."

Mr. Mohammed N. Mazher, Managing Director, ACES India, said, "The addition of Vi further strengthens the connectivity ecosystem we are building across Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3. Our focus is on providing a robust, scalable and future-ready platform that enables telecom operators to deliver reliable services across complex underground environments and supports the evolving connectivity requirements of Mumbai's commuters." Mr. Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vi said , "As India's digital consumption continues to grow, robust connectivity infrastructure is becoming increasingly important in public transit networks. Our partnership with ACES India on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 reflects Vi's commitment to delivering the best possible experience to customers-whether above or below ground-while supporting India's digital transformation through seamless 4G and 5G connectivity across one of Mumbai's most significant urban infrastructure projects."

The agreement further reinforces ACES India's position as a neutral digital infrastructure provider, creating a shared and scalable platform that enables multiple telecom operators to deliver advanced mobile services efficiently across high-density public infrastructure. With Vi now joining the network, ACES India continues to advance its vision of creating a future-ready, multi-operator digital connectivity ecosystem across Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3, supporting the increasing demand for high-speed and uninterrupted mobile connectivity across one of Mumbai's most critical urban transportation corridors. About ACES India ACES India is a leading provider of integrated digital infrastructure and connectivity solutions, delivering advanced indoor and outdoor connectivity systems for airports, metros, commercial developments and other high-density environments. Part of the ACES Group, the company specializes in designing and deploying reliable, scalable connectivity infrastructure across critical and high-traffic location.

About Vodafone Idea Limited Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India's leading telecom service providers. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles. The Company provides Voice and Data services across 2G, 4G and 5G platforms and is expanding 5G services across 17 circles. To support the growing demand for data and voice, the Company is committed to delivering delightful customer experiences and contributing towards creating a truly 'Digital India' by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The Company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. The Company's equity shares are listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE in India. For more information, please visit: www.MyVi.in.

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