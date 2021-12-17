"Vicky-Katrina No Threat To Ranveer-Deepika," says Dale Bhagwagar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/PNN): "All those Twitter trolls claiming that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's newfound popularity as a couple is a threat to the other power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are totally wrong," stated PR guru Dale Bhagwagar on (https://bollywoodpr.in) this week.

The thought had stemmed on Twitter after Ranveer publicly kissed Deepika at an airport, making the social media claim that he was seeking attention out of insecurity since all of the media's attention was going to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif after their wedding.

But the legendary Bollywood publicist Dale Bhagwagar remarked that "Vicky and Katrina are both shy and too chilled out in comparison to the overtly hyper-flamboyant Ranveer and gritty Deepika. Even their wedding was a relatively quiet affair. No doubt that they are currently the flavour of the season. But giving Brand Ranveer-Deepika strong competition in the long run in the media circles is something that can easily be ruled out."

Explaining the public perception and overall brand positioning of the celebrity couples, he said, "The nature, personality and the perception of people and brands do not change overnight. Neither is one of the partners among Vicky and Katrina such that he/she would influence the other in becoming more media-savvy."

However, Dale made it a point to add, the currently silent combo of Alia-Ranbir can be a different story. "While Alia is outspoken like her father Mahesh Bhatt, Brand Ranbir Kapoor is a dark horse. He is not only well-read but also a band mutthi which the media has been waiting to explore for a long time now. If he opens up and gets media-savvy, then Ranbir-Alia could be the power couple giving solid takkar to Ranveer-Deepika."

