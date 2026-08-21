PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: Some icons are timeless. Victoria's Secret's Very Sexy collection is one of them. Now, the iconic collection enters a new chapter in India, bringing together signature silhouettes, elevated details and the unmistakable confidence that has defined Very Sexy for generations.

The refreshed collection brings a modern perspective to the Very Sexy wardrobe, spotlighting signature styles including the iconic Push-Up Bra, the Shine Strap Push-Up Bra and statement corsets. Designed to sculpt, support and make an impact, the collection moves effortlessly between everyday confidence and high-glamour dressing.

Leading the new chapter in India is Victoria's Secret Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri, who embodies the collection's effortless blend of confidence, glamour and individuality. At the centre of the campaign is the Very Sexy Shine Strap Push-Up Bra, featuring signature rhinestone logo straps and a flattering push-up silhouette that brings a contemporary edge to an iconic style.