Vijay Deverakonda's #SpinMeOnMoj Challenge takes the internet by storm; Challenge crosses 7.3 Billion video plays

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): From trending choreographies to crazy transitions, lip syncing to groovy edits, everyone has participated in at least one.

What proved to be a golden year for trends and challenges led Moj to become the leading trendsetter in the country.

No stranger to being a groundbreaker, Vijay Deverakonda, one of the leading actors in the industry has introduced the #SpinMeOnMoj Challenge on the internet and has garnered ton of participation from within the industry and the fans, alike.

Moj Video - (https://mojapp.in/@thedeverakonda/video/783753002?referrer=iOS & h=SrdkPm4-atSabH) (https://mojapp.in/@thedeverakonda/video/783753002?referrer=iOS & h=SrdkPm4-atSabH)

The challenge required users to do some real spins with their head, shoulder and body and copy the moves of the actor and make the best possible transition. With over 510,000+ user generated content pouring in for the challenge, the hashtag #SpinMeOnMoj saw 134,000+ creators participating. The #SpinMeOnMoj Challenge raked in a colossal 7.3 Bn+ video plays till date making it a roaring success for the brand.

The challenge has seen massive participation on their platform from creators as well as eminent celebrities like Hina Khan and Daisy Shah. Adding to the virality, influencers such as Riyaz Aly, Chinki Minki, Aadil Khan, Sameer Mark, Mohak Narang and Divya Upadhyay have also spun around, making this challenge bigger.

There has been a surge in the category of mobile first content creators. With robust editing technology, an enormous music library and powerful creation tools, India's homegrown platform Moj has been bridging this demand for our country's burgeoning creator fraternity.

Speaking about this, Shashank Shekhar, Director of Content Ops at ShareChat & Moj, "These entertaining formats not only bring a smile to our consumers, but also empower a relentless and powerful generation of creators across the country. The #SpinMeOnMoj Challenge further strengthens our commitment to give our creators a stage to diversify their content and amplify their potential and reach and there wasn't a better name than Vijay to take it on first."

On #SpinMeOnMoj challenge Vijay Deverakonda said, "Social Media has today taken the world by storm, especially short format videos. It has opened up avenues for people across the country and globally, as well, to showcase their talent and create some great content that people enjoy. Be who you want to be - this has always been my motto in life. And platforms like Moj allow the young guns to do that without hesitation. For me, it allows me to get a step closer to my fans / Rowdy boys and girls, and show them a side of me they don't often get to see. Moj is young, energetic, and engaging and I relate a lot to those qualities. I have phases, with my clothes, films, and even food - and the social media phase is something I am really enjoying currently. It was really fun to do this challenge and see so many creators join in on it as well. It is light-hearted challenges like these that help coalesce the online community and I'm so happy that I was a part of it."

Catering to over 160 Mn+ Monthly Active Users, Moj has managed to maneuver and lead the rise of vertical videos. With its Bharat first philosophy, the platform has amassed a loyal and ever growing community of content creators to become a trailblazing force in the short video spectrum.

