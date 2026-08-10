PNN Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 10: Pulkit TMT hosted its grand annual dealer meet, Vijayotsavam 2026 in Tirupati on August 10, bringing together nearly 150 dealers for a landmark celebration of performance, partnership and future growth. The event was led by the senior leadership of Pulkit TMT, with the participation of: Mr. Vinod Garg - Chairman Mr. Pushpit Garg - CEO Mr. Sarath Mohan - AVP - Sales & Marketing The presence of the leadership team underscored Pulkit TMT's strong commitment to its dealer fraternity and its belief in building long-term, mutually rewarding partnerships. The management team actively participated in the celebrations, interacted with dealers and shared the company's vision for the upcoming financial year.

A Grand Launch for 2026-27 A defining highlight of Vijayotsavam 2026 was the launch of Pulkit TMT's new 2026-27 dealer scheme through an innovative and visually spectacular branding initiative. In what was showcased as a first-of-its-kind drone branding initiative in the steel industry, the new scheme was unveiled through drone branding and a massive 200-foot screen, creating a high-impact experience for the gathering of dealers and guests. The innovative launch combined technology, branding and large-scale event production, reflecting Pulkit TMT's focus on bringing new-age experiences into dealer engagement and business communication. Celebrating the Champions of 2025 While the new financial year marked the beginning of another growth journey, Vijayotsavam 2026 also celebrated the outstanding achievements of Pulkit TMT's dealer community during the 2025 scheme period.

A total of 38 winning dealers were honoured with unique gifts in recognition of their contribution and performance. The top three performers were presented with prestigious prizes. Top Three Dealer Award Winners First Prize - Maruti Alto K10 Vijayalakshmi Enterprises - Mr. Balasubramanyam Reddy Second Prize - Royal Enfield Bullet Quality Steel Shoppe - Mr. Vamsi Krishna Reddy Third Prize - Yamaha FZS Chenchu Lakshmi Steel and Cement - Mr. Prasad Reddy The awards recognised the dealers' commitment, business performance and contribution to the continued growth of the Pulkit TMT network. Leadership and Dealer Partnership at the Core For Pulkit TMT, the annual dealer meet represents more than a celebration. It is an opportunity for the company's leadership to connect directly with its channel partners, recognise their achievements and communicate its strategic direction.

The active involvement of Chairman Mr. Vinod Garg, CEO Mr. Pushpit Garg and AVP - Sales & Marketing Mr. Sarath Mohan reflected the importance the organisation places on its dealer network. Their participation reinforced the message that Pulkit TMT's growth is closely linked with the success of its dealers and business partners. AlokInfotech Drives the Event Experience The Vijayotsavam 2026 dealer meet was conceptualised and executed by AlokInfotech, which played a key role in transforming Pulkit TMT's vision for the event into a premium, high-impact experience. AlokInfotech was responsible for the overall event execution and delivered a distinctive combination of event production, dealer engagement, drone branding and the 200-foot screen scheme launch, creating an engaging platform for Pulkit TMT's dealer fraternity.

The execution brought together innovation, technology and experiential branding to match the scale and stature of the occasion. Setting the Tone for 2026-27 With nearly 150 dealers participating, 38 dealers receiving special recognition and the top three performers taking home prestigious prizes, Vijayotsavam 2026 became a significant milestone in Pulkit TMT's dealer engagement journey. The innovative launch of the 2026-27 scheme added another dimension to the celebration, signalling the company's intent to embrace technology and new-age communication while strengthening its traditional dealer relationships. Vijayotsavam 2026 was more than a dealer meet--it was a celebration of achievement, a tribute to partnership and a powerful launchpad for Pulkit TMT's vision for 2026-27

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