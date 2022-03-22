Vikrant Rana & Associates Legal consultants expands its legal services across country

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/ATK): One of India's leading legal consultants, Rana & Associates is successfully expanding its legal services across the country to establish its footprint and solve the most complex cases of the country.

Whether making amendments for fast-track court trials for special cases, fighting for the rights of minority communities, or, crucial discussions in the passing of bills, the firm is all set to lend his services to transform the overall legal structure and make it more effective and comprehensive.

The firm is headed by 38 years old Vikrant Rana, an advocate practising at the Supreme Court and High Court Level and has built a path for himself that has taken him around the globe and to the highest court of the country. He pursued his LLB degree from Pune and his LLM degree from the esteemed University of Aberdeen.

He has been a promising person since the very beginning - he started his legal career as an intern at Prabjeet Jauhar & Co. and impressed with his work, the firm invited him to continue as an associate. Apart from Prabjeet Jauhar & Co., Rana has worked at other leading legal firms like Universal Legal, Kochhar and Co, and Barucha and Partners.

He says, "Our world is structured in a way that at every point in time, there are people who will need our help and support. With the grace of god, I've experienced and received the kindness of many people and I hope I've been able to pay that kindness forward. I'm grateful that because of my profession I have enough resources and a position that can be put to good use. I think being charitable is a fundamental value because at the end of the day - all of us are humans. You might be in need of help some time, and at times you'll be the one who has the power to be helpful.".

An expert in Comparative Constitutional Law and Civil Law, Rana has been working in the field of law for more than a decade and has been involved in a number of landmark cases concerning the Law of Arbitration. He has also worked with the greatest legal minds of the country - on multiple occasions he has worked with many pretigous lawyers and dubs it as one of the highlights of his career.

Vikrant Rana & Associates Legal consultants is one of the prominent legal service provider in India currently based in New Delhi and coming month they are planning to expand their branches across the country.

