NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 23: VinFast India, the Indian subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), one of India's largest retail NBFCs, to enhance consumers' access to financing solutions and support the wider adoption of electric mobility in the country. Through this partnership, prospective VinFast customers will benefit from Shriram Finance's tailored financing solutions, including up to 100% on-road funding, attractive interest rates, and flexible repayment options across VinFast's product portfolio, designed to simplify EV ownership and accelerate adoption. The collaboration will also enable VinFast to leverage Shriram Finance's extensive pan-India presence, deep expertise in vehicle financing, and strong customer reach across urban, rural, and semi-urban markets.

Shriram Finance is one of India's largest retail-focused NBFCs, providing lending and other credit solutions alongside traditional banking channels to more than 9 million customers through a nationwide network of over 3,000 branches. Through its green finance initiatives, Shriram Finance shares VinFast's vision of accelerating the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions across India. The MoU was signed by Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO, VinFast India along with Mr. Nandagopal R., President & National Business Head - Shriram Green Finance. Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO, VinFast India, shared, "India's transition to electric mobility will be shaped not just by strong products, but by the strength of the ecosystem that supports them. Our partnership with Shriram Finance reflects VinFast's continued focus on removing barriers to EV adoption by improving financing accessibility and enabling a smoother ownership experience for our customers across markets"

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Nandagopal R., President & National Business Head - Shriram Green Finance, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with VinFast through this strategic MOU, which marks an important step towards strengthening sustainable mobility solutions in India. This association reflects our shared vision to accelerate EV adoption and support the development of a stronger green mobility ecosystem across the country." As VinFast continues to strengthen its footprint in India, this partnership marks another important step in the company's efforts to build a robust EV ecosystem that supports the country's transition towards sustainable mobility. Following the recent launch of the VF MPV 7, marking VinFast's entry into the electric MPV segment, the company continues to build strong momentum in the market through strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing accessibility and ownership convenience.

With collaborations focused on strengthening financing accessibility, a key enabler of EV adoption, alongside initiatives such as assured resale and structured buyback programmes, VinFast remains committed to making electric mobility more practical, accessible, and convenient for Indian consumers. About VinFast VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in About Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) is one of India's largest retail NBFCs with a strong nationwide presence and decades of experience in vehicle and MSME financing. The Company offers diversified financial solutions across commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, MSME lending, EV vehicle financing, EV eco system and solar financing segments. SFL has been actively expanding its Green Finance portfolio with a focus on EV vehicle financing, EV eco system development, sustainable transportation and renewable energy solutions. With its extensive customer reach, strong distribution network and deep market understanding, SFL is well positioned to support India's transition towards cleaner and greener mobility solutions.

Website: www.shriramfinance.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)