NewsVoir Hai Phong [Vietnam], October 8: VinFast officially signs Letters of Intent (LOIs) with its first 50+ e-motorcycle dealer partners across 15 states and territories in India. The milestone marks an important step in VinFast's strategy to expand its distribution network, strengthen its position and reinforce the appeal of the Vietnamese brand in one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets. The signing ceremony took place at VinFast's Manufacturing Complex in Hai Phong, as part of the Indian dealer partners' visit and working program in Vietnam. Under the agreements, VinFast and its dealer partners will work together to establish 50+ e-motorcycle showrooms across 34 cities in 15 states and territories, including Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and Punjab in the North; Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh in Central India; Maharashtra and Gujarat in the West; Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in the South; as well as West Bengal and Odisha in the East.

These cities and regions have large two-wheeler markets, creating significant room for the electrification of mobility. VinFast's presence in these locations will create favorable conditions for the company to bring modern, economical and sustainable mobility solutions closer to local consumers. Prior to their visit to Vietnam, the dealer partners had already recognized VinFast's brand reputation and diverse product portfolio. After witnessing firsthand, the company's manufacturing scale and production standards at its factory, as well as experiencing the strong presence of VinFast e-motorcycles in Vietnam, the partners became even more determined to accelerate the expansion of VinFast's network in India. Ms. Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, said, "India is one of the most important markets in VinFast's global growth story, and this partnership reflects the scale of ambition we hold for the region. As we expand our presence across markets worldwide, India stands out for its scale, its growing demand for electric mobility, and the opportunity it offers to redefine mobility. This LOI signing demonstrates our long-term commitment to India, as well as our expectations and confidence in the vast scale and potential of the market."

Mr. Anurag Saxena, CEO, VinFast India E-Scooters, shared, "Partnering with more than 50 dealer partners across 15 states and territories and 34 cities marks the beginning of our journey to bring VinFast e-motorcycles across India. Alongside, we are also building charging infrastructure and strengthening after-sales services to ensure that customers across these locations receive the support they need throughout their ownership journey." VinFast entered India's green mobility market in 2025, with activities spanning the distribution, manufacturing and assembly of electric cars. The signing of these LOIs marks a new phase in VinFast's expansion in the Indian market, while also representing the company's first dedicated distribution network for e-motorcycle products in India.

With its large population and high mobility demand, India is currently the world's largest two-wheeler market, with 21.41 million two-wheelers registered in fiscal year 2025-2026, of which electric vehicles accounted for only 6.54%. This figure highlights the significant room for further electrification of mobility in India, creating substantial potential for VinFast to expand its presence and capture opportunities in the market. About VinFast VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Learn more at: vinfastauto.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)