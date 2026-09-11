NewsVoir Hanoi [Vietnam], September 11: Vingroup has been ranked 340th in TIME's World's Best Companies 2026, placing the Group among the world's Top 400 companies. Compared with 2025, Vingroup has risen nearly 500 places and remains the only Vietnamese company to be recognized on the prestigious ranking. The World's Best Companies 2026 ranking is jointly conducted by TIME, a globally recognized magazine, and Statista, a leading global data and market research company. Companies are evaluated across three comprehensive dimensions: revenue growth, employee satisfaction, and sustainability transparency, supported by in-depth analysis of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors. As the first and only Vietnamese company to be included in the ranking for two consecutive years, Vingroup achieved positive results across all three dimensions, receiving an overall score of 81 and ranking 340th among the Top 1,000 companies worldwide, up 477 places from its 817th ranking last year.

In terms of Revenue Growth, Vingroup received an "Outstanding" rating. In the first half of 2026, the Group recorded consolidated net revenue of VND 222.9 trillion, up 72% year on year from the same period in 2025, driven by strong growth in industrial manufacturing and real estate businesses. Consolidated profit after tax reached VND 20.904 trillion, 4.6 times higher than the same period last year and equivalent to 60% of the full-year target. In terms of Employee Satisfaction, Vingroup ranked 398th globally, up 496 places from 2025. The Group has developed a dynamic working environment that encourages dedication, innovation and employee engagement, while placing a strong focus on individual development.

Over more than three decades of development, Vingroup has continuously expanded into new areas, established new growth drivers and progressively expanded its ecosystem into international markets. Today, companies across the Vingroup ecosystem operate in 12 countries, creating employment for approximately 400,000 people worldwide. In terms of Sustainability Transparency, Vingroup continues to make important contributions through green transition initiatives, infrastructure development and the development of sustainable urban and living ecosystems. Alongside economic growth, the Group focuses on creating long-term value for society. VinFast, the all-electric vehicle brand within the Vingroup ecosystem, has become the leading automotive brand by sales volume in Vietnam, while setting a target of delivering 300,000 cars and 1 million electric motorcycles globally in 2026. Meanwhile, Vinhomes has pioneered the development of the ESG++ urban model, adding Regeneration and Resilience to the three core ESG pillars of E - Environment, S - Social and G - Governance, thereby raising the standard for sustainable development across large-scale urban developments spanning thousands of hectares.

In particular, in 2025, Vingroup officially expanded into two new strategic areas: Infrastructure and Green Energy. Through VinSpeed, with the Ben Thanh - Can Gio (Ho Chi Minh City) and Hanoi - Quang Ninh high-speed railway projects now under construction, as well as energy projects developed by VinEnergo across multiple localities, Vingroup is progressively contributing to stronger regional connectivity, the expansion of economic space and the acceleration of the green transition. Previously, Vingroup became the first and only Vietnamese company to qualify for and be included in the World's Best Companies 2025 ranking. Brands across the Vingroup ecosystem have also received recognition from numerous international organizations. VinFast was previously recognized by TIME in two prestigious rankings: the TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024 and Asia-Pacific's Best Companies of 2025. In the latter ranking, VinFast was recognized among the companies shaping the region's position on the global economic map.

TIME is a leading global magazine headquartered in New York, the United States, with a history spanning 101 years. With a global presence and in-depth, independent analysis of political, economic, cultural and scientific developments, TIME has established a strong voice and influence capable of shaping public discourse. Its rankings are widely recognized for their value and credibility worldwide. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)