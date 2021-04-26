Viola Davis, Regina King and Amanda Seyfried Shine in Forevermark Diamonds at the 93rd Academy Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.forevermark.com/en-us) Forevermark diamonds shined on nominees Viola Davis and Amanda Seyfried and presenter Regina King at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, the first major in-person award show since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davis made history as she became the Oscars' most nominated Black female actor ever as nominee for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. She looked radiant in a modern and delicate pair of Forevermark cascading drop diamond earrings with complementing stacked bangle bracelets and ring.

"Viola's Oscars dress stood out for its intricate open weaving and we wanted to echo that in her jewelry. I knew that Forevermark had the perfect diamond pieces that I wanted to try, and I'm thrilled with how the finished look made Viola shine her brightest for her big night. Paired with Viola's white dress, the simplicity of beautiful natural diamonds created an incredibly special moment," said stylist Elizabeth Stewart of Davis' Oscars look. Nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Mank, Seyfried effortlessly channeled old Hollywood glamour with a contemporary twist in a pair of Forevermark yellow diamond earrings and ring and Forevermark Black Label bracelets.

"We loved the simple strength of the natural yellow diamonds and think they stand out so beautifully against the grandness of the red gown. The clarity of these gems truly reflects the importance of this moment to me," said Seyfried.

Seyfried's stylist Elizabeth Stewart said of her look, "Amanda loves yellow diamonds, so we knew we wanted to accentuate the dramatic red of her dress with these special yellow and white Forevermark diamond earrings and ring. For me, sustainability is as important as the design of the jewelry so working with natural diamonds that are both beautiful and responsibly sourced is the dream scenario."

Forevermark is part of De Beers Group, with diamond expertise spanning more than 130 years. Building Forever is De Beers Group's commitment to creating a positive lasting impact that will endure well beyond the discovery of their last diamond. From the De Beers operations in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, and Canada, through to the glamorous red carpets where Forevermark diamonds are worn, Building Forever is at the heart of everything the company does.

Oscar's presenter Regina King was radiant in a dazzling blue gown and accessorized with a pair of 36 carat asscher cut diamond earrings and multiple studs for a multi-earring look paired with a delicate, classic line bracelet and multiple rings.

"We were thrilled to partner with Forevermark on Regina's incredible Academy Awards look. Choosing diamonds that shine as brightly as Regina isn't easy, but we feel we came pretty close! We selected silhouettes that felt fresh and modern while still leaning into the traditional glamour of the Oscars," said styling duo Wayman + Micah of King's Oscars look.

Forevermark diamond looks at the 93rd Academy Awards include:

Nominee and Actor Amanda Seyfried in Forevermark at the 93rd Academy Awards

Forevermark by Premier Gem Yellow Radiant Double Drop Halo Earrings set in Platinum, 10.45 ctw

Forevermark Black Label Collection Square Diamond Bangle set in 18k Yellow Gold, 2.20 ctw

Forevermark Black Label Collection Square Diamond Bangle set in 18k Yellow Gold, 2.21 ctw

Forevermark Black Label Collection Square Diamond Bangle set in 18k Yellow Gold, 2.28 ctw

Forevermark Exceptional Diamond Radiant Vivid Yellow Ring with Halo and Split Shank set in Platinum, 5.03 ctw

Nominee and Actor Viola Davis in Forevermark at the 93rd Academy Awards

Forevermark by Rahaminov Dream Drop Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold, 4.78 ctw

Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Bypass Ring set in 18k White Gold, 2.70 ctw

Forevermark Stackable Diamond Bangle set in 18k White Gold, 5.29 ctw

Forevermark Stackable Diamond Bangle set in 18k White Gold, 9.21 ctw

Presenter, Actor and Director Regina King in Forevermark at the 93rd Academy Awards

Forevermark by Rahaminov Asscher Diamond Drop Earrings set in Platinum, 36.10 ctw

Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Cluster Bracelet set in 18k White Gold, 5.55 ctw

Forevermark Avaanti™ Asymmetric Arc Earring Diamond Stud set in 18k White Gold 1.39 ctw

Forevermark Avaanti™ Bypass Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold, 1.74 ctw

Forevermark Avaanti™ Open Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold, 1.65 ctw

Forevermark Avaanti™ Closed Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold, 1.63 ctw

Forevermark by Premier Gem Cushion Diamond Stud Earring set in Platinum 4.03 ctw

Forevermark Cornerstones Diamond Eternity Band set in 18k Oxidized Gold, 2.80 ctw

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)