Virtual National Moot Court Competition organised by Symbiosis Law School Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/SRV): The Moot Court Association of Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board organized the National Moot Court Competition from December 3- 5, 2021.
The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from the top 10 qualifying teams across several parts of India. The preliminary rounds of the competition were held on December 4, 2021.
The top 4 teams then qualified for the semi-final round which was a knock-out round. Finally, the top 2 teams fought for the winner's title in the final round of the competition held virtually on December 5, 2021.
Hon'ble Justice S.B. Shukre, Judge, Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench, Nagpur; Prof. (Dr.) M.K. Ramesh, NLSIU and Adv. Sanjeet Purohit, Managing Partner at Juris Orbis adjudged the final round of the competition and appreciated the participants for their enthusiastic arguing on a matter of prime importance -'Conserving our biodiversity'.
The final round of the competition was followed by the Valedictory Ceremony where Hon'ble Justice S.B. Shukre, Judge, Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench, Nagpur graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Prof. (Dr.) M.K. Ramesh, NLSIU and Adv. Sanjay Upadhyaya, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court were the Guests of Honour. Dr Sukhvinder Singh Dari, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur delivered the welcome address.
Praveen Srivastava, Member Secretary, Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board also addressed the gathering. J. Justin Mohan, Secretary, National Biodiversity Authority and S.H. Patil, Chairman, Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board were prominently present throughout the event.
Dr Sachin Tripathi, co-convener of the competition announced the results where the team from Jindal Global Law School were declared as the winners. The Best Memorial Award was won by National Law University, Assam, whereas Harsh Vardhan Yadav of Department of Law, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohatak won the Best Speaker Award.
The team from Symbiosis Law School, Pune were declared Runners-up of the competition. Dr Aditee Godbole, Faculty-in-charge, Moot Court Association proposed the vote of thanks.
This story is provided by SRV.
