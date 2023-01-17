Visage 6.0 - Season of Love Calendar launch by Himesh Dosi

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/PNN): The photographer turned director, Himesh Dosi, has yet again dropped a bomb with his 6th annual calendar launch in 2023. The creative prodigy and soon-to-be televised silver screen director, Himesh Dosi, has collaborated with multiple blossoming talents within the country. Including Anil Kadian, a Haryana-based para-athlete renowned for his wheelchair racing feat in the Asian Para Games of 2018 in Indonesia, won silver medal in 100m wheelchair race in Marrakech grand prix in Morocco.. A 5-time national gold medallist, 3-time International Grand Prix winner, and the fastest wheelchair runner in India.

Visage 6.0 emphasizes the season of love bridging the unconventional boundaries between tradition and love with a modern outlook. The calendar thematically plays on how beautiful love is and how we see it through every angle of life. Himesh's profound quality in capturing human emotions can be seen throughout the calendar; the detailing and the message he tries to show the world touches everyone's hearts.

The heart of the calendar shoot has been stitched around its music album "Ishq Kurbaan," composed & sung by MK Roy and Jiya Singh, Delhi-based independent artists driven by the passion for making versatile music. While Mk Roy is a singer, creative lyrics writer, composer, music producer, guitarist, and multi-percussionist with 6 years of song writing experience. He can create any type, mood, and genre of song and produce the music at the same time with the correct mixing balance and master output worthy suitable for release on any streaming platform. When it comes to music, he, too, is a music maestro.

Directed by the prodigy himself, the music video has garnered over 100K views (cumulatively) since its launch on leading social media platforms from the start of the month. The music video showcases a touch of exquisiteness by the upcoming D.o.P Chandra Prakash & Yash Srivastava in a polychromatic frame.

Artist in frame: Anil Kadian | Kash Chhetri | Sanjay Gadai | Zulfikar Ali | Shalini Sharma | Ashka Shrotriya | Niraj Kaushik | Tanzeel Ahmad | Veena Vashisth | Navneet Singh | Priyanka Kalyana | Namoh Aggarwal | Shrenik | Nisha Singh | Rupashi | Jenny Barman| Neha Choudhary | Raajvi Yash Lohan | Sheetal Ahuja

Sanjay Gadai, a model turned actor known for his excellence with over 5000+ brands in private & Government Sectors in Advertising in India, said, "It was a fabulous experience Working together. I am excited about your upcoming calendar photos & Video Shoot." |

To which Himesh Dosi adds, "Like every year, this year I have launched my calendar. It was an amazing feeling working with such like-minded professionals. They all did a wonderful job in the expediting the project. I am confident that their work will be loved by the people".

Himesh Dosi is an art director & senior photographer working for an FMCG company based in Delhi. He specializes in conceptual shoots based on Societal Issues, High Fashion and Glamour, Architectural and Interior, Product, and Various Events. He has worked with numerous magazine publications such as Vogue Italia, Evon, Elegant Magazine, Nuvu, Blue frame Magazine, Mob journal, etc. Awarded the Best Conceptual Photographer of the year 2022 by UPAA and Transformation Nights.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)