Visica production launched with announcement of slate of Films and Web series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI/ATK): A grand launch of production house "Visica Films" had been organized in Mumbai on 28th December 2021 followed by the press conference and announcement of the films which will be produced and released by banner. C B Kulkarni is the Managing Director of Visica Films and Charan Suvarna is the Director of Visica Films.
Starting with the announcement of the Saajan Chale Sasural 2, the sequel of 1996 Govinda, Karishma starrer Blockbuster film Saajan Chale Sasural, Sarojini- Biopic of Sarojini Naidu, released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, an Experimental Hindi Film Hide & Seek, a Hindi OTT Film-Geeta Govinda, a Kannada-Hindi film Bhairava and Redrum. C B Kulkarni is also the founder of Caru OTT. Caru OTT has overcome many obstacles and has set the OTT media house to provide new version of entertainment. Many web and movie which will be produced by Visica films will be released on Caru OTT.
From Glamour and Political world many celebs like Niharica Raizada, Hiten Tejwani, Sunil Pal, Shakti Kumar, Divya Rai, Advocate Manoj Vyavhare, Kripa Shankar Singh, Mansoor Ahmed Siddiqui, Milind Kamble, Bapi Tutul, Dhanjaya, Rashmi Mohapatra, Rajiv Ruia, Dhiraj Mishra, Vinay Chandra, Ashok Devanampriya, Anand Gupta and Dr Shilesh Jadav, director Visica Films, had graced the event.
On this occasion, CB Kulkarni, Managing Director of Visica films seemed extremely excited and blissful. He explained that the Production House will not be limited to any single language but will welcome all the different languages and different genres of the film production and Visica Films will also indulge in film releases.
Charan Survana quoted Visica films will bring the complete package of entertainment for the audience of all age groups.
