VisitOman.om open for business ahead of busy 2022 season.

You would like to read
- CureIndia penetrating the USD 9 bn medical tourism and dental tourism market in India
- SATYA MicroCapital secures fresh funding worth Rs.300mn from GMO-Z.Com payment gateway India Credit Fund
- Birla Cellulose aims 'Net Zero Carbon emissions across all its operations by 2040'
- UNWTO Secretary-General inaugurates IIHM Global Centre for Tourism and Hospitality Research on World Tourism Day
- JustWravel wins the Best Enterprise Award - Travel and Tourism, 2021
Muscat [Oman], March 9 (ANI/PR Newswire): VisitOman.om, the Sultanate of Oman's online travel booking gateway for trade partners, has officially launched its booking engine commercially. As the global travel and tourism sector prepares to return to full strength in 2022, (https://visitoman.om) aims to connect the world with Oman's beauty by offering a full Omani travel experience through sustainable partnerships.
VisitOman.om is the country's first authorized integrated digital platform designed specifically to serve the international travel industry. The advanced digital platform offers Business to Business (B2B) partners an innovative solution for the inbound travel trade, making it easier to plan, book, and build packages to showcase the full potential of Oman to the world.
Shabib Al Maamari, Visit Oman Managing Director, said, "Our goal is to set uniform standards for regulated routes, trip package inclusions, pricing, clear terms and conditions, and well-defined customer service agreements. The platform offers stimulating business opportunities for our network of partners while delivering on our aim to drive tourism to Oman and support Oman's position among global travel and tourism markets in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2040."
A win-win proposition for travel trade partners
Featuring advanced digital technology, the platform brings all tourism suppliers together for trade partners in key markets around the world to guarantee instant confirmations for all bookings and create a seamless travel experience, building a complete itinerary from the moment guests board the plane to Oman to the moment they leave.
Creating a bespoke trip of a lifetime
The (https://visitoman.om) team visits operators and suppliers across the country to be able to recommend unique experiences to clients. Whether it is a traditional cooking lesson on a remote mountain, a custom tour or an exclusive experience, the platform offers users the flexibility to access prebuilt packages or create a dynamic trip of a lifetime for their guests. In view of the development of the meetings, incentives and conferences sector, the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre is also connected to the platform, linking partners with strategic event and conference organizers all over the world.
Quality guaranteed
Curated through strategic and commercial travel partnerships, the platform connects the entire accredited Omani travel supply chain. Each supplier listed on the platform undergoes a rigorous quality control process to ensure the options presented to clients meet expectations. Users can be reassured that the wide selection of tailored and customizable travel options, including flights, accommodation, transportation, destinations, experiences and restaurants, adhere to the highest standards and represent the country positively each and every time a visitor selects their service.
The (https://visitoman.om) portal is the travel trade's gateway to unlimited experiences. It provides a wealth of quality storytelling information resources to help unlock everything Oman has to offer. As the digital travel booking gateway of the Sultanate of Oman, VisitOman.om makes trade between travel agents and suppliers easier with a seamless digitized booking process. For more information, to register or to connect, please explore (https://visitoman.om).
(https://visitoman.om) is the Sultanate of Oman's first digitally native and trusted online booking platform. Built for local and international travel industry players, the dynamic and engaging platform offers partners a dynamic solution that makes it easier to list, book, and experience the full potential of Oman.
Photo - (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762093/Visit_Oman_International__3.jpg)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor