VMPL Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 6: VIT Bhopal University marked its 7th Annual Convocation, conferring degrees on 3,571 graduates across various disciplines in recognition of their academic achievements and accomplishments. The occasion was graced by General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM (Retd.), Former Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army and Architect of Operation Sindoor, as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Department of Space, as the Guest of Honour. The ceremony was held under the leadership of Dr. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University; Dr. Sankar Viswanathan, Vice President; Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President; Ms. Ramani Balasundaram, Trustee; Prof. Satish Kumar Modh, Vice Chancellor; Dr. Gyan Prakash Mishra, Registrar; and Dr. T. B. Sridharan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University.

The proceedings began with the Academic Procession, symbolising the traditions of scholarship and academic excellence, as it made its way into the auditorium. The convocation saw 3,571 graduates receiving their degrees across various disciplines, including 3,062 B.Tech. graduates, 72 M.Tech. graduates, 156 Integrated M.Tech. graduates, 30 MBA graduates, 142 MCA graduates, 48 BBA graduates, 3 B.Arch. graduates, 12 B.Sc graduates, 8 M.Sc graduates and 38 PhD students. Addressing the graduating students, Dr. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University, said, "Quality higher education can transform individuals, families and communities. VIT's STARS initiative, since 2008, has supported students from rural government schools through 100% scholarships, boarding, healthcare, mentoring and placement support demonstrating the transformative power of education. Building on this experience, VIT is committed to supporting Madhya Pradesh in expanding access to quality higher education, particularly for rural and underserved communities, and creating stronger pathways from education to employment."

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, Former Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army and Architect of Operation Sindoor, said, "As you enter a world of opportunities and responsibilities, remember that leadership is not defined by position, but by the ability to earn trust, take responsibility and make the right decisions. There will be moments of uncertainty and setbacks; face them with courage and learn from them. Your knowledge and skills are not only tools for building successful careers, but also for contributing to the progress of our society and nation by three pillars - Attitude - Ability - Adaptability. I urge you to carry forward the values of discipline, courage, compassion and commitment in all that you do and be the leader worth emulating."

Addressing the graduating students as the Guest of Honour, Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe, said, "The journey ahead for each of you has limitless possibilities. The path and the destination is in your hands! You can dream the impossible and you must never let failure define your journey. The most meaningful success would lie in using your knowledge and technology to solve real-world challenges and make a difference to people and society. As you take your next steps, be ambitious in your goals, purposeful in your actions and resilient in the face of challenges." Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President, VIT Bhopal University, said, "The 7th Convocation of VIT Bhopal celebrates 3,571 graduating students, with over 80% securing placements, the highest package reaching ₹70 lakh per annum and 700+ students receiving Dream and Super Dream offers. The Class of 2026 now joins the VIT family of over 2 lakh alumni, carrying forward a legacy of excellence and innovation."

The convocation recognised academic excellence, with 21 meritorious students receiving Gold Medals across various programmes. The awardees included students from M.Tech., M.C.A., M.B.A., Integrated M.Tech., B.Tech., B.B.A. and B.Arch. programmes, representing disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Computer Science and Engineering and its specialisations, VLSI Design, Aerospace Engineering, Bio Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and its specialization. The convocation also recognised 31 students graduating under the University's STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students) Scheme, which provides fully funded higher education, including education, accommodation and meals, to selected district toppers from government schools in Madhya Pradesh. The convocation ceremony concluded on a celebratory note, with graduates and their families coming together to mark this significant milestone. As the graduates embark on new journeys, VIT Bhopal University remains committed to supporting their aspirations and fostering a strong and enduring connection with its growing alumni community.

About VIT Bhopal University: VIT Bhopal University, a multidisciplinary university established in 2017 in Madhya Pradesh, carries the legacy of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) group of institutions. Set on a 300-acre green campus, the university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across engineering, management, sciences, and allied disciplines. The university features a 100 percent doctoral faculty and the CALTECH initiative, a unique technology-driven teaching-learning model that integrates industry practices, research exposure, and experiential learning. VIT Bhopal also runs the STARS programme (Support the Advancement of Rural Students), providing 100 percent free education, lodging, and boarding to meritorious students from rural backgrounds. With strong industry partnerships and a focus on outcome-based education, the university prepares future-ready graduates for a rapidly evolving world.

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