Vivek Oberoi launches Mindler's Scholarship and Talent Hunt Season - II

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/PNN): Mindler, India's leading career guidance platform has launched the 'Mindler Scholarship and Talent Hunt' for Class 12th students across India and the Middle East.

With over 50,000 Class 12th students expected to participate in Season II of 2022 of Mindler Scholarship initiative; this year again more than 3,000 students will receive scholarships and be able to get admission in the university of their choice. The students will be from 1,000 schools from all the states of India and Middle East.

Launching the platform via a Zoom Webinar, actor Vivek Oberoi said, "I congratulate Mindler for this stupendous thought. I completely buy this idea of scholarships to students that Mindler has created for students to get new opportunities. When I was studying in New York University, getting a scholarship was a distant dream." He further encouraged students to leverage this golden opportunity and contribute back to society. He emphasized the mindset of gratitude and how the attitude of gratitude transforms lives.

Mindler is bringing this initiative in collaboration with Afairs (Asia's leading education enabler for student-university outreach) and 'Education World'.

This Scholarship Hunt has been specially designed to identify and reward the students across various career domains and give them a launchpad to achieve their dreams. Through the hunt, students will be assessed on their unique talents and traits, given a platform to connect and engage with universities around the world and earn the chance to win scholarships worth over INR 25 crores. Under this initiative, Mindler will be rewarding the top 10 students with a scholarship offer for any university of choice in India. All participants will get access to Mindler's proprietary 6-dimensional career assessment to enable them to gain career clarity, and top 20 students will get covered in Mindler '20under20' recognition and awards.

Registration for the Mindler Scholarship Hunt is available at:

(https://navigate.mindler.com/scholarship)

Talent evaluation is based on a variety of parameters such as the students' aptitude, leadership quotient, emotional quotient, personality traits, working style and much more. The assessment results coupled with past academic performances of the students, along with their co-curricular and extracurricular achievements, will help arrive at a combined score. This methodology ensures that every student has an equal chance of success during this Scholarship and Talent Hunt, and every facet of their achievements and strengths is taken into consideration.

Sharing his views, Prateek Bhargava, Founder and CEO, Mindler, said, "With over 93% students aware of less than 7 career options, high-school students are often in a dilemma about the right career choice. The current batch of Class 12th students has had a challenging year with lots of ambiguity regarding their career journey. As we enter in the Season II of this initiative, we can foresee empowering over 50,000 students in collaboration with our partner universities. We are excited to find the best talent across each and every state of the country and enable to achieve their dreams."

Some leading Universities that are participating in this initiative includes Ahmedabad University, Amity University, Atria University, ICFAI Group, Jagran Lakecity University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), OP Jindal Global University, Sai University, Shiv Nadar University, SRM University Delhi NCR, TAPMI - T A Pai Management Institute (MAHE), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Flame University, KREA University, University of Bristol, University of Exeter, University of Queensland, University of Sydney, Acharya Institutes, Bennett University, JK Lakshmipat University, KIIT University, Monash University, Vidyashilp University GD Goenka University, Mc Master University, Queen's University, Ryerson University, University of Windsor, York University and many more.

Mindler is a venture conceptualised and run by the alumni of ISB, IIT, IIM, Harvard and the world's preeminent psychometricians. Mindler platform equips students, counsellors and schools to have a career planning platform that is future-ready and empowers all the concerned stakeholders with state-of-the-art technology, driven by machine learning algorithms and in-depth analytics.

Mindler has been awarded and commended by the Ministry of Science and Technology (Government of India), Ministry of State (UAE Government), Entrepreneur India, ISB D-Labs, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Education World, Business World, HolonIQ, Economic Times and CIIE at IIM Ahmedabad.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)