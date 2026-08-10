NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: The vivo S2 marks the return of the brand's S-series to India after nearly seven years, arriving with a curved display, a large battery, and a design-first approach aimed at younger buyers. Ahead of its India debut, here is how the vivo S2 is shaping up against some of the latest vivo smartphones already turning heads in 2026, and how you can bring one home on Easy EMIs. vivo S2: The first look The vivo S2 will launch in India on 6 August 2026, and early reports point to a phone built around a bold display and all-day battery life.

The standout here is the pairing of a large, curved screen with a 7,050 mAh battery, a combination that should suit anyone who streams, scrolls, or games through the day without reaching for a charger too often. The dual rear setup, backed by 4K video on both cameras, gives it a genuine edge for casual content creation, while wireless charging is a rare addition at this segment. vivo V80 5G: The next V-series contender The V-series has built its reputation on camera performance, and the upcoming vivo V80 5G looks set to continue that trend with a sharper display and a bigger battery than its predecessor.

Where the vivo S2 leans on screen size and battery capacity, the V80 5G looks to bring a faster refresh rate and a Zeiss-tuned triple camera into the conversation, making it a strong pick for buyers who prioritise photography alongside everyday performance. vivo X300 FE: The compact flagship benchmark For a sense of where vivo's flagship ambitions sit, the vivo X300 FE offers a useful reference point. Launched on 6th May 2026, it brings a 6.31-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, and 12GB RAM for smooth gaming and multitasking. The X300 FE proves that a compact body needn't mean compromise, packing flagship silicon and a versatile triple camera into a phone that's easier to handle one-handed. It sets a useful benchmark for what buyers can expect as they move up vivo's 2026 lineup.

Pricing at a glance Early pricing indications place these three phones across a wide spread, giving buyers options at different budgets. Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change. Please check the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Shopping made easier with Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance Whichever vivo smartphone catches your eye, spreading the cost makes it easier to own. With an Easy EMI Loan offering a loan offer amount of up to Rs. 5 lakh, or an Insta EMI Card offering a loan offer amount of up to Rs. 3 lakh, both with tenures between 3 and 60 months, upgrading your phone need not mean paying the full price upfront.

Buying on Easy EMIs from a Bajaj Finance partner store is straightforward: * Check your loan eligibility online in a few minutes * Visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India * Pick your preferred vivo smartphone and confirm the EMI plan that fits your budget * Complete the paperwork in-store and walk out with your new phone This wide network means a partner store is rarely far away, whether you are in a metro city or a smaller town. Buyers can also look forward to zero down payment on select models, Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 830, flexible tenures ranging between 3 and 60 months, and up to 60% off the price of select phones, making a display and camera upgrade far more accessible.

With three distinct phones on offer, from the design-led vivo S2 to the camera-focused V80 5G and the compact X300 FE, there is a vivo smartphone to suit most needs and budgets, all of them within easier reach thanks to Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)