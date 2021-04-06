Vivo X60 series now on sale on No Cost EMI starting Rs 1,583 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering great deals on the newly launched vivo X60 series. The premium vivo mobile is currently priced at Rs 37,990 and customers can purchase it online on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,583.
The flagship smartphone comes with impressive specifications like triple and quad rear camera setups, and the super-fast 5G technology. It is currently available in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Buyers can purchase the vivo X60 using their Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and get exclusive benefits like zero down payment and same-day delivery*.
Below are some of the EMI schemes available on vivo X60 on the EMI Store:
Customers can shop for the vivo mobile online in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad on the EMI Store.
By leveraging on a hyperlocal network of over 1 Lakh+ partner stores and 1 million products, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store offers a host of benefits such as same-day delivery, No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and doorstep demo of select products. Customers only need to search for their favourite product, add it to card, and checkout from India's first EMI-only online store.
One need not worry about the hassle of payments because the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card ensures a smooth and seamless shopping experience. Customers can complete their purchase in four easy steps:
1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using EMI Network credentials and password.
2. Choose the product to be purchased and select the preferable EMI tenor. Proceed to checkout.
3. Customers need to enter their shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Once again review order and loan details, then enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit.
4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent registered mobile number. The ordered item will be dispatched and delivered to the mentioned address withing 24-hours*. For select products, customers can also request a doorstep demo of purchased items.
*Terms and Conditions apply.
