Vivz Fashion School presents Visionary and Excellence Awards in Dubai to celebs from across the globe

You would like to read
- Vivz World Fashion Week to be held at The Oberoi, Dubai on 10th December
- Merck Foundation CEO to Mentor Young African Fashion Designers on 'Fashion with Purpose' to Break Infertility Stigma and Support Girl Education
- Merck Foundation CEO champions "Fashion With Purpose" community who are their Fashion Award winners to break infertility stigma
- Udgam School and Zebar School appoints Swimmer Maana Patel as brand ambassador for the #Vaccination4Education Campaign
- Becoming a fashion lawyer: A promising career option in the coming decade
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vivz World fashion week, a name to beckon in the world of fashion and glamor recently organized a glamorous event in Dubai, powered by Okaya where the contestants and awardees from across the globe came together on the same platform.
The stage was filled with celebrities from across the globe and Spanish model, actress, fashionista and TV presenter, Agueda Lopez amongst other celebrities received the Excellence award. She runs the children clothing line, Mikaboo.
Joining the stage for their amazing work were Janak Sarda who received an award for entrepreneurship, Sunil Manjrekar for philanthropy, Mohd Sahid Siddiqui as the youngest entrepreneur, Nitin Seth for creating waves in the food sector, Suraj Jumani and Ravinder Soni as the fastest growing forex trading platform, Vishal Chordia as entrepreneur and social change maker and Ashutosh Khandekar for excellence in hospitality.
H.E. Dr. H.C. Raphael Nagel was presented the Excellence Award for fostering economy and diplomacy through business and Roy Fernandes for his change maker and influencer services.
Few of the designers and designer brands who were presented the award for their outstanding work included Michael Lombard, Juana Martin, Ankush Patil and Neha Patil, Miu Sisters, Self-confidence, Jewellery Bar Style and Gold Cashmere.
This event was successfully held at the Oberoi business bay Dubai. Vivek Pawar and Arti Rai are the Directors of Vivz Fashion School which was a well-organized event and are gearing up for another season.
Vivz Fashion School, the brainchild of Vivek Pawar and Arti Rai has produced memorable fashion shows and weeks in India and international shows in London, Milan and New York in collaboration with the who's-who of the society.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor