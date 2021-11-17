Vivz World Fashion Week to be held at The Oberoi, Dubai on 10th December

You would like to read
- Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi to speak at mega career-guidance event by Swarrnim University
- Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman and Co-founder NIIT Group and Founder, NIIT University, on the CBSE 12th board exam cancellation
- Rajendra S. Pawar, Founder, NIIT University Chairman and Co-Founder NIIT Group, on the CBSE Class 12th Evaluation Criteria
- Winni ropes in media veteran Vivek Satya Mitram as Executive Vice President - PR and Communications
- Polycab India Ltd. appoints Vivek Sharma as Deputy Managing Director
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vivz World Fashion Week, a name to beckon in the world of fashion and glamor has completed six glorious years in the industry.
The company has announced the dates for the Vivz World Fashion Week and Visionary and Excellence awards for this year. The glamorous event will be organized in Dubai on 10th Dec 2021 where contestants and awardees from across the globe would come together.
Vivz Fashion School, the brainchild of Vivek Pawar and Arti Rai has produced memorable fashion shows and weeks in India and international shows in London, Milan and New York in collaboration with the who's-who of the society.
In 2020, they curated their show in Dubai which was a huge success and now they are ready for the next season with some amazing talented and celebrity designers such as Michael Lombard, Sanabel, Juana Martin, Via Del Corso, House of Juniors, Jewellery bar, L'Mane, Young Gods, and many more who would be participating in the upcoming Fashion week to be held in Dubai.
Speaking at the occasion, Vivek Pawar, Founder of Vivz Fashion School and Grasim Mr India said, "We are blessed to be able to do something that we are incredibly passionate about. Meeting new people, getting to work with such talented names and building events from scratch is something that Arti and me enjoy doing and will continue to do so. We are happy to provide a platform to upcoming models and artists and are happy to see them grow in the industry."
"Sharing details about the Visionary and Excellence Awards, we will have some prominent personalities from different parts of the world receiving the awards with some celebrity guests like Makrand Jawadekar, Tonini Lamborghini and many more," he further added.
The previous season had special guests like H.E. Sheikh Dr Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, H.E. Zulfiquar S Ghadiyali, Sheikha Dr Hind bint Abdul Aziz Al Qassimi, H.E. Sheikh Sultan Al-Qassimi.
To be a part of this exciting event you can connect with us on arti@vivzfashionschool.com or call at 91 - 9028018979
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor