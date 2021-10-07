Voltas and Voltas Beko add spark to the festive season with the 'Grand Mahotsav Offer'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Voltas Limited, the undisputed market leader for Air Conditioners in India, announced its 'Grand Mahotsav Offer 2021' for the upcoming festive season for its customers across India.

The offers will be valid till 10th November 2021 across all authorized dealers in India.

Encouraging people to upgrade to energy-efficient and technologically advanced air conditioners, Voltas has introduced a special during this festival. Through this scheme, consumers can exchange their operational old air conditioners of any capacity for a brand new Voltas Air Conditioner. This offer is applicable for Voltas' range of split, window and inverter air conditioners, and can be availed through Voltas authorized channel partners and exclusive Brand Outlets.

With an effort to increase access to its products during this auspicious time of the year, Voltas and Voltas Bekoare also providing multiple finance offers including up to 15%Cashback on select Credit & Debit Cards and Easy EMI Finance offers as low as Rs. 2000 through NBFCs.

Additionally, Voltas is also offering up to Five Year Comprehensive Warranty worth up to Rs. 12,000 to encourage purchases for home upgradation and festive gifting. The Company also introduced an exclusive offer on standard installation for Split ACs. The consumers can install their Split ACs at Rs. 599 only.

Commenting on the occasion, Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited said, "As one of the leading brands in the cooling products and home appliances industry, we aim to meaningfully improve and enhance the lives of our customers by providing innovative products that simplify their daily chores. This festive season, we want to help ease the burden of household chores, amidst festive planning, by offering the latest home appliances best suited to the current requirements of our customers; along with the most exciting offers. We encourage the thought of self-reliance and take pride in the fact that our state-of-the-art products are crafted within the country. As festivals in India are all about new beginnings, we seek to add a spark to the festivities with our customer-centric offers that can be availed through our channel partners."

The Grand Mahotsav offer commenced on 1st October'21, and is valid till 10th November'21, across Voltas dealers and stores, as well as the newly launched exclusive online web store-- (https://voltaslounge.com) -- a one-stop solution for buyers looking to purchase Voltas or Voltas Beko products.

As a part of its 'Smart Thinking' philosophy, Voltas has the highest Distribution Reach in the country which has grown multiple times over the last ten years, to more than 24,000 consumer touch points. Voltas also has the highest extraction (counter share) in the category, which makes it the most considered and preferred brand on the shop floor.

Currently, Voltas also has over 170 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), and plans to launch many more by the end of FY 22. The Company has recently launched several Brand Shops in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across the country to meet the expectations of consumers in these markets and enable them to experience the best-in-class and technologically advanced range of products.

Highlights of other 'Grand Mahotsav Offers' on other Voltas and Voltas Beko products:

Up to 15% cashback on select products

Up to 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty worth up to Rs. 12,000

Attractive Easy EMIs as low as Rs. 2000 through NBFCs

Standard installation for Split ACs at Rs. 599 only

All Grand Mahotsav offers are valid till 10th November 2021

Selectively applicable on Voltas ACs, Air Coolers, Air Purifiers and Voltas Beko Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves & Dishwashers

Highlights of the special Exchange Offer on AC

Exchange offer is valid on all operational air conditioners across India

Consumers can exchange their operational air conditioners of any tonnage for Voltas' split, window and inverter air conditioners at zero down payment

Exchange Offer is being organized by Voltas' channel partners, and can take place only through Voltas authorized channel partners and Voltas' EBOs

