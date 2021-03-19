Voltas introduces the new 2021 range of Voltas Fresh Air Coolers; launches 'Ab Garmi Ke Mazey Lo, Bina Garmi Ke' campaign

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) March 19 (ANI/PR Newswire): (https://www.myvoltas.com) India's undisputed leader in Cooling Products, and the No. 1 AC brand, from the house of the Tata's, widens its 2021 product portfolio with a dynamic range of 'Voltas Fresh Air Coolers' available in a wide range of tank capacities and five different sub-categories - Room Air Coolers, Desert Coolers, Tower Coolers, Window Coolers, and Personal Coolers.
A total of 48 SKUs have been launched this year. The launch consolidates its leadership position in the Cooling Products space.
Specially designed to deliver in all kinds of the Indian climate, the new gamut of best-in-class air coolers comprises one-of-a-kind features in select models; such as eco cool mode, mosquito repellent, WiFi connectivity, smart humidity controller, turbo air-throw, and pre-soaking cooling pads.
The range also consists of Windsor with 4 sided cooling advantage, Epicool with contemporary design and ultra-cooling, Virat with a sturdy metal body for the entry-level segment, and Alfa fresh with purification advantage.
Commenting on the launch of the new range of Air Coolers, Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director and CEO, Voltas Limited, said, "At Voltas, we have always kept customer-centricity at the core of innovations. Our latest range of Air Coolers is a perfect addition for Indian homes this summer. Whether it is for dry conditions of North and Central India, or the humid conditions of South and the coastal belt, we have a range of Air Coolers to suit different requirements. With the IMD's summer forecast of above normal temperature, we look forward to an increase in demand for this category."
In line with the motto of 'Keeping India Cool' since 1954 and being the 'cooling experts of India', (https://www.voltas.com) has also launched its Air Cooler campaign 'Ab Garmi Ke Mazey Lo, Bina Garmi Ke'. The campaign taps into the emotions of India summer and highlights that with Voltas' Air Fresh Coolers, the consumers can enjoy all the good things that the summer season brings along, and say goodbye to humidity and sweat.
This story is provided by PR Newswire.
