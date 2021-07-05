Vowels gets 'FRiENDi PAY', a division of Virgin Mobile, Middle East as its client

You would like to read
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): India-based brand strategy and designing agency '(https://vowels.ae)' recently announced getting one of the most prestigious brands onboard as its client from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - FRiENDi PAY, the international remittance division of the telecom giant (https://virginmobile.sa/en) Virgin Mobile, Middle East.
The Virgin Mobile's Saudi firm FRiENDi Package which is for the expat population of KSA, is all set to launch a fin-tech product called 'FRiENDi PAY' for its subscribers to remit money to their home. It is said to be the first fintech product to be launched by the telecom company.
There are thousands of expats from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other countries that remit money every year from Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, the majority of them are from India. FRiENDi PAY has joined its hands with The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) that will enable subscribers to send money via its application.
Sharing about FRiENDi PAY, Business Development Head, Middle East and Asia, Suchika Bagrodia said, "We are privileged to have them onboard. Together, we wish to achieve greater heights and make the launch a success in the KSA region."
Bagrodia further said, "We are catering with branding, ideation and designing for the client. We were hired in April to work on the launch campaign of FRiENDi PAY. Also, we worked on devising a communication campaign for the launch of this application. After finalising the launch creatives, we have been hired for the complete launch creative work on a monthly retainer basis. We are currently working on various ad formats in various languages."
Having served more than 200 clients in the last year 6 years across India, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and other Middle East regions, (https://vowels.co.in) Vowels was awarded as the most promising advertising agency by Silicon India in 2019. The company is headed by Geet Bagrodia, who is the Chief Brand Strategist having a varied experience of more than a decade in the creative industry.
Vowels offers branding solutions to companies going through a change like expansion, merger, inception, and other deep-rooted business problems and goals. The firm believes brands are driven by purpose and it carefully creates them customer centric.
"After profiling the desired customers, we give brands their vision, mission, and values while thoroughly creating the brand personality and attributes, finally giving shape to verbal expressions like the brand story, voice, and tone, etc and design the visual identity like logo, packaging, and online platforms," said Suchika.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
