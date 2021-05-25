Voxbourne Group of Companies working towards fulfilling the energy and infrastructure demand of Tier 2 cities

You would like to read
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI/PNN): When the country is moving towards new phases of development, needs like infrastructure and energy take precedence for the growth of the country.
The government is also actively supporting private players in the same to help script the nation's success story by addressing key demand and focus areas. Voxbourne Energy Pvt Ltd and Voxbourne HNM Smart City Pvt Ltd based in Bhopal and Raipur respectively are helping shape the state's growth strategy towards development. Founded by Vikas Shrivastava in 2020, the company has envisioned a long-term urban growth plan for the state.
While Voxbourne Energy Pvt Ltd is focused on biofuels to power the energy needs of segments like automobiles, locomotive, farm & industrial equipment, oil marketing companies, and boiler fuel to fulfill the demand, on the other hand, Voxbourne HNM Smartcity focuses on urban beautification of the city of Raipur to make it a world-class Indian city.
"It was dream come true when I could give back to my country in some way and forward the cause of development and growth. My job profile in the USA was with the power industry where I assumed several job roles like research, engineering, consulting and management. This helped me understand the nuances of work and business. Last year on my return to India for a break, due to the worldwide pandemic, I also happen to lose my job. This, in turn, turned out to be a blessing in disguise for me as I could start my much-awaited dream project through Voxbourne Pvt Ltd and its sister concerns", said Vikas Shrivastava, Founder & MD Voxbourne Pvt Ltd.
In a short span, his company has been able to fulfill some of the noteworthy projects of urban development in the city of Raipur and has been in talks with various companies to offer biofuel to meet their energy demands. The company has been a culmination of Vikas's foresight, knowledge, and efforts in the right direction and generating both profits and business right from the start despite lockdown.
