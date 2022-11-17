Voyage Hospitality's need for constant innovation; eyes further expansion to more geographies

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/SRV): Voyage Hospitality, an award-winning Hospitality Management Consultancy, is planning for constant innovation in its services as a result of the daily change in trends. The company is planning its expansion this financial year in order to reach out to people living in different geographies of the world.

Established in 2015, since the very beginning, Voyage Hospitality has been committed to building strong and healthy relations with people who are or will be joining them on this journey. The company has consolidated its position in the hospitality segment by extending its services in the Northeast region of India. Currently, the company is having over 53,290 room nights a year. The company has left a prominent mark in the hotel industry.

The leading hospitality management consultancy, Voyage Hospitality strives to provide the best value for clients in terms of hospitality, alongside return on investment for investors. The hospitality company believes in building lifelong relationships through their best hospitality services, constant innovations, focussing on quality and providing value for money.

The solution-driven company majorly focuses on management consultancy by assisting struggling resort and property owners to extract optimum revenue from their properties. Furthermore, it specializes in services of concept development; market research; economic feasibility study; strategic business planning; project development; technical assistance; marketing and sales; and ongoing operations in hotels and resorts.

The founding member and CEO of Voyage Hospitality, Rahul Khandelwal shares his ideology on hospitality, "Hospitality's prime nature is to love and true hospitality consists of giving the best of yourself to your guests." Completing his Master's in Marketing from the prestigious Liverpool University, Khandelwal holds a distinguished portfolio carrying some of the top names in the industry like Hyatt, Marriott Hotels, and Leela Palace. In every project, his focus has always been on providing the best service to his business partners so that guests receive the same in return.

CA Rohit Khandelwal, founder and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Voyage Hospitality shares his experience of work since the birth of the company. With many years of work experience in the company, the knowledgeable man has a knack for bringing in the best financial returns to the business. Having a diversified experience in the field of finance, Khandelwal is responsible for the revenue management of hotels under Voyage Hospitality. His great knowledge and understanding of the business gained through different companies where he worked earlier, resulted in bringing in the best possible outcomes in terms of finance for Voyage Hospitality.

Recently Voyage Hospitality has engaged itself with new projects: Hotel New Orchid & Spa, Gangtok; Denzong Shangrila Hotel & Spa, Gangtok; The Aryan Regency, Pelling; Hotel Orchid, Gangtok; Milestone Hotel & Banquet, Siliguri; Dream Villa Retreat, Pelling; and Hotel Sikkim Delight, Gangtok. Over the years, the hospitality company has covered a long way from being a Consultant to now being an Operation and Management Partner. With more and more properties making place under the brand, the vision of the company is to set a voyage standard throughout the hospitality industry.

The objective of Voyage Hospitality is to create a unique brand value, enhancing business strategies in achieving the desired results. Primarily, the company focuses on management contracts, with the thought process as that of owners because the company operates hotels as well. Focussing on the right areas: strong operations; brand relevance; strategic growth; and an aligned organization which makes Voyage Hospitality stand out in the domestic market. As a management company, the owners of the properties are the stakeholders of the company's success.

As a team, the company has been constantly planning innovations and bringing new changes in the hospitality industry for the guests, stakeholders and other people involved with the company.

Voyage Hospitality, one of the fastest-growing hospitality businesses in India is subject to various awards and accolades. Together with its partners, the company has created some of the finest hotels and resort experiences for its customers from around the world. The acknowledgement that the clients have received in the industry is nothing but a testimony of a strong partnership, trust, and hard work.

So far, the company has managed to create a huge hospitality chain. The strong pioneering spirit has deeply entrenched in the direction the leaders operate and make business decisions. The visionary company brings in a pool of experience and expertise from different industries to enrich the brand. Voyage Hospitality is committed to taking long-term measures for the company.

Voyage Hospitality provides a complete solution for turnkey projects; services through qualified and experienced professionals; great service and hospitality as per Voyage Standards; exclusive back-office support; treating client's needs as the first priority; a one-point solution for hospitality services; association with a big network of marketing; and maintaining complete transparency in all transactions.

Overall, Voyage Hospitality is committed to creating value for its owners and guests; and is dedicated to delivering a rewarding relationship to each and everyone associated directly with the company.

To know more visit: (https://www.voyagehospitality.in)

This story has been provided by SRV ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)