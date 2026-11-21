BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: Wipro GE Healthcare, a leading medical technology, diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, today announced the appointment of VS Raghavendra Rao as Managing Director of Wipro GE Healthcare and President & CEO, GE HealthCare South Asia, effective January 4, 2027. VS Raghavendra Rao succeeds Chaitanya Sarawate, who is moving on to pursue external opportunities. In this role, Raghavendra will report to Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro GE Healthcare Private Ltd. and Catherine Estrampes, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, GE HealthCare. The appointment comes as India continues to grow in strategic importance for GE HealthCare, both as a key healthcare market and as part of its global innovation and manufacturing ecosystem. In his new role, Raghavendra Rao will advance Wipro GE Healthcare's growth agenda in India and South Asia, with a focus on deepening localization, accelerating innovation and expanding access to quality care.

With more than two decades at Wipro GE Healthcare, Raghavendra Rao brings deep knowledge of the healthcare landscape, customers and business, together with extensive commercial and operational leadership experience. Since joining the organization in 2002, he has held a range of leadership roles across the business, with a proven track record of building and scaling businesses in a complex and evolving healthcare market. His appointment reflects the depth of leadership within Wipro GE Healthcare and provides strong continuity as the company advances its ambitions in India and South Asia. Raghavendra Rao succeeds Chaitanya Sarawate, who leaves GE HealthCare after 16 years of distinguished service across regional and global leadership roles. During his tenure leading India and South Asia, Chaitanya helped strengthen Wipro GE Healthcare's market leadership while advancing localization, innovation and access. He also championed India's growing role within GE HealthCare's global innovation, engineering and manufacturing ecosystem, furthering the company's ambition to develop solutions in India, for India and the world.

Catherine Estrampes, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, GE HealthCare, said: "India and South Asia are strategically important to GE HealthCare, both as growth markets and as sources of innovation and manufacturing capabilities for the world. Rao brings a rare combination of deep market understanding, trusted customer relationships and the ability to turn strategy into sustained business impact. I am confident he will build on the strong foundation Chaitanya has helped shape and carry our growth and access ambitions forward. We are deeply grateful to Chaitanya for his leadership and significant contribution over the years and wish him every success in his next chapter."

Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro GE Healthcare, said: "Wipro GE Healthcare has built a strong and enduring presence in India, grounded in our commitment to advancing care in the country. Rao's deep understanding of the business, customers and market positions him strongly to build on this foundation. I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to deliver on that commitment through deeper localization, meaningful innovation and greater access to quality care. We are deeply grateful to Chaitanya for his leadership and his contribution and wish him every success ahead." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)