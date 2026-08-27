VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: VSURE Investment Affairs has crossed ₹300 crore in portfolio value exposure across 40+ startups and SMEs. This represents an important milestone for the firm's growth in India's private-capital market. Alongside its portfolio, the firm has so far facilitated more than ₹125 crore of capital and built relationships with 150+ investors. As a result, VSURE works across different stages of the investment process, instead of focusing on only individual transactions. The milestone comes at a time when the startup funding market in India is becoming more selective. According to data from Tracxn, 314 startups were established in India in the first half of 2026, compared to 3,222 in calendar year 2025. These figures represent new technology startups during the respective periods. Given this, Indian technology startups raised over $6 billion in equity funding during the first 6 months of 2025 and 2026.

The shift is also apparent across different stages of funding. Tracxn's India Tech FY 2025-26 report shows that seed-stage funding fell 13% year-on-year to $1.3 billion, with the number of rounds declining from 1,801 to 1,064. Funding at early-stage funding, however, rose 33% to $4.8 billion, despite rounds falling from 492 to 420. But again, late-stage funding declined 39%, from $9.2 billion across 195 rounds to $5.6 billion across 148 rounds. These figures point to investors concentrating capital into fewer businesses with stronger growth prospects and more established business models. Against this backdrop, VSURE's milestone reflects its work with businesses at different points of the growth cycle. The portfolio includes early-stage startups as well as companies moving towards larger funding rounds and the public markets, giving the firm experience across varying capital requirements.

The Journey So Far The ₹300 crore milestone reflects the growth of VSURE's work with startups, SMEs and investors over the years. "Crossing ₹300 crore in portfolio value exposure is not simply a financial milestone for us. It represents the trust that founders and investors have placed in VSURE. We started with a belief that businesses need more than access to capital--they need the right strategy, relationships and support to create sustainable enterprise value. Today, with 40+ startups and SMEs in our ecosystem, our responsibility has become larger. Our focus is to stay aligned with founders as they move from early growth to institutional capital and, eventually, the public markets. The next milestone is not just about building a bigger portfolio, but stronger businesses and measurable value for every stakeholder," said Anish Maheshwari, MD & CEO, VSURE Investment Affairs

The portfolio includes five companies that have appeared on Shark Tank India and three companies preparing for SME IPOs, with several companies reaching notable valuations. Hurrey Tech has a portfolio valuation of ₹1,000+ crore, while Hoora Technologies is valued at ₹200+ crore and is VSURE's largest consumer portfolio company. Anvex AI has delivered the firm's highest stated investment return at 45X. In July, VSURE also collaborated with the Maharashtra Angels Network (MAN) for its first Investor Roundtable. The event brought together investors, founders, incubator and accelerator representatives, valuers and bankers to discuss valuation, due diligence, investor education and collective decision-making. "Private capital is becoming increasingly selective, making quality, governance and investment readiness more important. The opportunity for VSURE is to build an ecosystem where credible businesses can access not only capital, but strategic relationships, institutional thinking and global market opportunities. Having worked across India and the Middle East, I see significant potential to create stronger capital and business corridors between India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the wider GCC. VSURE's growing portfolio provides a strong foundation for that journey. Our ambition is to help promising Indian enterprises become institutionally stronger, globally connected and prepared for larger pools of private and public capital," said Mandar Shrikant Joshi, Strategic Partner & Board Member, VSURE Investment Affairs

The next phase is already being defined. VSURE is now targeting ₹500 crore-plus in capital facilitation, 12+ strategic startup investments and 10 SME IPO mandates annually, alongside a goal of engaging with 500+ founders each year. The firm also identifies Singapore, Dubai, Bahrain and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as future corridors for capital and enterprise expansion. This achievement therefore marks the scale reached by the portfolio and sets the direction for its next phase. As businesses move through different stages of growth and requirements for capital, VSURE's focus will be on supporting that progression while expanding its work in capital facilitation and IPO readiness.

About VSURE Investment Affairs VSURE Investment Affairs is a Mumbai-based enterprise growth and investment advisory firm led by Anish Maheshwari, who has over 25 years of experience across finance, investments and enterprise growth. The firm has been involved in over ₹3,000 crore of capital and transaction activity, facilitated ₹125 crore+ in capital, and works with 40+ startups and SMEs across investment access, growth and public-market readiness. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)