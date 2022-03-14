VVDN enters into a strategic alliance with Blue Star for co-developing and manufacturing new-generation controllers for air conditioners

You would like to read
- Trentar acquires 75 percent Stake in Drones Propulsion System's Startup - Trishula
- MX Player appoints Suresh Menon as the Content and Creative Head for MX Studios
- HarperCollins Publishers India announces Onam in a Nightie Stories from a Kerala Quarantine by Anjana Menon
- bp and Infosys to develop 'Energy as a Service' Solution for campuses and cities
- Infosys: Revenue guidance for FY22 revised upwards to 19.5%-20.0%, powered by sequential growth of 7.0% in Q3
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): VVDN Technologies, a premier product engineering and manufacturing company, today announced its strategic alliance with Blue Star, a leading air conditioning and refrigeration company in India.
With this alliance, VVDN will be co-developing and manufacturing new generation controllers for residential and commercial AC segments.
VVDN, with its rich experience in the electronics space, specializes in PCB layout and design, power controllers, adding wireless connectivity, and optimizing the BOM and manufacturing solutions that go into air conditioners. Recently, VVDN was awarded the white goods PLI by the Government of India, which further underscores the company's commitment to the HVAC sector.
C P Mukundan Menon, President and COO, Blue Star Limited said, "This alliance reinforces Blue Star's position as the industry leader in innovation and excellence in the air conditioners space, by incorporating new-generation technology into the design of Blue Star air conditioners. Blue Star's focus has always been towards introducing new-generation technology to cater to the changing customer needs, which helps create value add for our customers for their residential and commercial applications. We look forward to working with VVDN Technologies as our technology and manufacturing partner."
Vivek Bansal, President and Co-Founder, VVDN Technologies said, "We are very excited about this alliance with Blue Star, which comes at a very crucial junction when VVDN has received the approval under the PLI scheme for whitegoods. With our experience, we will be able to take our relationship with Blue Star to the next level by helping them with their next-generation designs as well as by providing them with complete manufacturing support."
VVDN is a premier Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products in the domains of 5G, Networking & Wi-Fi, Vision, IoT, Cloud & Apps. VVDN's India HQ is located at Global Innovation Park, Manesar, Gurugram, India, and its North America HQ is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including the US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. VVDN has 10 advanced Product Design and Engineering Centers in India, which are fully equipped to design & test the complete hardware & software required to develop a complete product or solution.
VVDN's 5 world-class manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, India which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Product Assembly Factory, Die Casting Facility and Product Certifications labs. VVDN's Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully complied to develop & manufacture Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive-grade products.
Visit (https://www.vvdntech.com) for more information.
Blue Star is India's leading air conditioning, commercial refrigeration, and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire-fighting) contracting company with over 78 years of experience. The Company offers a plethora of cooling solutions, and it has made significant inroads into water and air purification; engineering facilities management; and commercial kitchen and healthcare refrigeration including vaccine refrigeration. The Company's integrated business model of a Manufacturer; Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services provider; and an After-sales service provider enables it to offer comprehensive solutions for the Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure segments.
Blue Star today has a network of 32 offices, 5 modern manufacturing facilities, and around 2621 employees. It has 3700 channel partners with over 7000 stores along with around 1154 service associates reaching out to customers in over 900 towns. The Company also has an expansive global footprint.
Visit (https://www.bluestarindia.com) for more information.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor