PNN Panaji (Goa) [India], May 22: VYNA Electric, the consumer electrical brand of the SUGS LLOYD Group, successfully hosted its first Annual Distributors Conference in Goa. Marking a rapid growth milestone, the brand brought together over 100 channel partners just six months after launching in the highly competitive Indian consumer electrical and lighting market. The two-day event focused on aligning the growing B2B distribution network with VYNA Electric's pan-India growth strategy. Management recognized top-performing partners who drove early market penetration and outlined the brand's roadmap for capturing market share in the rapidly expanding mass-premium electrical segment. Strategic Focus & Product Expansion Roadmap - During the conference, leadership detailed the company's focus on delivering safer, smarter, and design-led electrical infrastructure. Core growth categories highlighted for the upcoming fiscal year include:

- Modular Switches & Switchgear: Catering to the rising demand for safe, aesthetically refined, and durable electrical solutions for modern residential and commercial spaces. - Energy-Efficient LED Lighting: Expanding the portfolio of smart and sustainable LED lighting solutions designed to global standards. - Adjacent Consumer Durables: Strategic preparation to enter high-growth categories including ceiling fans, small home appliances, and consumer grooming products. "Launching a new brand in the electrical products industry requires both strong engineering foundations and a trusted distribution ecosystem," said Sumit Kumar, Business Head and AVP at VYNA Electric. "Scaling to over 100 channel partners in just six months validates our approach. This conference allowed us to acknowledge that collaboration and share our roadmap for delivering reliable, Make-in-India electrical solutions to consumers."

In a sector where establishing nationwide supply chain and retail distribution typically takes years, VYNA Electric has achieved early traction through product reliability, aggressive market engagement, and consistent channel support. About VYNA Electric VYNA Electric is the fast-growing consumer electrical brand of the SUGS LLOYD Group, extending the group's infrastructure-grade engineering expertise into the B2C sector. Positioned in the mass-premium segment, the brand manufactures and distributes modular electrical products, switchgear, and LED lighting designed in India and built to stringent global safety and durability standards. For more information, visit: www.vynaelectric.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)