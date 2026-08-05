NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 5: WAE, a sustainability-led engineering OEM advancing carbon-neutral water and circular hydration solutions, today announced its participation in the Indian Hospitality Exposition (IHE) 2026, where the company introduces two of its most significant technology innovations for the hospitality sector--Aqua-Smith™, WAE's advanced Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) platform, and Infinity™, the company's patented continuous-flow water purification and dispensing technology. Designed for hotels, resorts, corporate campuses, airports, healthcare institutions, educational facilities, premium residential developments and public infrastructure, the two technologies represent WAE's vision of transforming the way organizations produce, purify, dispense and manage drinking water--while eliminating dependence on single-use plastic bottles and significantly reducing carbon emissions associated with conventional water logistics.

Aqua-Smith™ converts atmospheric humidity into safe drinking water through advanced air-to-water engineering, offering an independent and sustainable source of potable water in regions facing increasing water stress. The platform has been developed to complement WAE's broader Carbon Neutral Water ecosystem and supports organizations pursuing ambitious ESG and Net Zero commitments. The exhibition also marks the official introduction of Infinity™, WAE's patented breakthrough in water purification and dispensing. Unlike conventional storage-based systems, Infinity™ delivers continuous-flow purified water without interruption, ensuring consistent quality, enhanced hygiene and operational efficiency. The technology is engineered to provide chilled, ambient and hot water on demand while eliminating the limitations associated with storage tanks and batch processing. Its intelligent architecture enables superior water quality, lower energy consumption and a significantly improved user experience for high-demand commercial environments.

Speaking on the occasion, A. Vikram Joshe, Managing Director, WAE, said, "The hospitality industry is redefining luxury through sustainability. Guests increasingly expect experiences that are environmentally responsible without compromising quality. Aqua-Smith™ and Infinity™ have been developed to address exactly that challenge--combining engineering excellence, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. These innovations reflect WAE's commitment to enabling a future where sustainable water becomes the new standard rather than the exception." Also on display is WAE's latest breakthrough innovation - Primus, a state-of-the-art, fully automatic glass bottling plant, engineered to wash, fill, cap and deliver every bottle with precision. Built for hospitality properties of every scale, it underscores WAE's continued push to help hotels and institutions produce their own premium glass-bottled water in-house.

Visitors to the WAE pavilion will experience live demonstrations of the new technologies alongside the company's integrated portfolio of sustainable water solutions, advanced purification technologies, IoT-enabled water intelligence platforms, water recycling solutions and long-term Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) operating models. With sustainability becoming central to the future of hospitality, WAE continues to work alongside leading hotels, institutions and enterprises to accelerate the transition towards carbon-neutral water infrastructure and circular water management. Visitors are invited to experience the future of sustainable hydration at the WAE Pavilion during the Indian Hospitality Exposition 2026. About WAE WAE is a sustainability-led engineering OEM dedicated to advancing a water-secure and climate-resilient future through integrated water technologies, digital innovation and circular resource management. The company designs, manufactures and operates advanced systems for water purification, atmospheric water generation, glass bottling, recycling, intelligent water management and sustainable beverage infrastructure. Through engineering excellence and long-term operational partnerships, WAE enables organizations to reduce environmental impact while delivering measurable economic, operational and social value.

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