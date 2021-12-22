You would like to read
- War widows felicitated in Mumbai by Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust
- Sathyalok Charitable Trust Dialysis Centre - Porur, meant for dialysis services at subsidized price, inaugurated
- Gajera Trust felicitates Union Minister Purushottam Rupala in presence of State BJP Chief C R Patil
- Being Sevak Charitable Trust hosts the National Awards function to recognise the talent of India's visually challenged achievers
- Nehal Shah collaborates with Chanchalben Nyalchand Trust to work for the upliftment of deprived and underprivileged
New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/GIPR): A special event was organized in Mumbai recently by the Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust to felicitate the widows of Indian Army Officers who laid down their lives in the service of nation. Nidarshana Gowani, Founder of the trust, applauded the women for their courage and determination in the face of such irreparable loss.
The women received a token of appreciation from the trust in recognition of their efforts in continuing to lead a dignified life and bringing up their children in an exemplary manner.
Talking at the event, Nidarshana Gowani said, "Women are the pillar on which a family stands. Their courage is no less a source of inspiration for their entire family, including their husband. The widows of our Indian Army officers are, in fact, a true example of bravery as much as their brave husbands because these women continue to raise families, educate their children, and play a significant role in the society. I feel truly honoured to be able to spend time with them and bring a smile to their faces." She made a particular mention of a war widow whose husband was martyred during one of the India-Pakistan war and who sent her son back to serve in the Army despite having lost her husband to war. Nidarshana said that each one of the women present at the event was a motivation for women everywhere else.
She also talked about her NGO, Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, and its various programmes and initiatives aimed at "rising by lifting others." The Trust reaches out to the less privileged sections of the society and provides them with a chance to lead a better life through financial help and guidance.
This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GIPR)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor