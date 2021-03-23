Wardwizard Innovations aiming to increase market share among the youth with MTV Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Youngsters, college and school-going students dominate the social media in urban India. With the youth icon and popular VJ Rannvijay Singha on their side as a brand ambassador, Vadodara based Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. aiming to increase its market share among the young generation with its exciting and innovative products.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is India's 1st BSE listed Electric Vehicle manufacturer having popular auto brands Joy e-bike and Vyom Innovation. The company had recently appointed famous actor and MTV Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha as the brand ambassador for Joy e-bike. The Gujarat-based electric manufacturer has more than 10 variants of electric bikes in their inventory. With the association of Rannvijay Singha, Wardwizard expects to educate and create more traction for their products in the youth segment.

Rannvijay Singha was recently in Gujarat for the product shoot of Joy e-bike upcoming high-performance bikes. Speaking on this occasion, Yatin Gupte, Chairman, and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. said, "Rannvijay Singha is a very dynamic actor and a perfect icon for our innovative range of products. With more and more people are switching towards greener vehicles, Rannvijay can engage the youth by educating them and inspiring them to choose e-vehicles to create a green world."

Being the only electric vehicle manufacturing company having 10+ e-vehicle models, Wardwizard group built up a nationwide network with a presence in 25+ major cities in India. The company is aggressively tapping the growing market and expanding its presence to meet the increasing demand for e-vehicles in all classes of people.

Speaking on the association with the company, a very excited Rannvijay Singha said, "I am proud of being a family of Wardwizard Group which is bringing a revolution in the electric vehicle industry in India. I have been a green enthusiast and advocate for creating a pollution-free greener planet. With this association, I am happier to spread a positive message among the youth. The bikes are sporty and amazing and exactly what India was missing out."

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. through Joy e-bike, the company has been providing a greener alternative to traditional fuel-driven bikes. On the other hand, through Vyom Innovations, the focus is to provide consumers with lesser power-consuming home appliances that are also centred towards the betterment of their health. It is focused on the growth potential in India's EV segment.

The company's mission is to empower 55,000 entrepreneurs in the coming years and envisions an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by creating more than 6,000 job opportunities through its very own OEM plant in Gujarat. Through this manufacturing plant, the company aspires to create Made in India, export quality electric vehicles that will make a national and global impact. Being a global enterprise, it has created a solid presence in Africa, and now the company plans expansion across Europe.

