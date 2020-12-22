Watch Your Health and Madhavbaug launch New Age Phygital Healthcare Platform to free India From the clutches of cardiovascular diseases

You would like to read
- Japan Pledges Rs 3,500 crore Assistance Loan To Support India Health Sector To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
- India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross Historic Peak Of 1.5 Million: Ministry Of Health
- India's COVID-19 Active Caseload Falls Significantly: Health Ministry
- India's Total Covid -19 Recoveries Cross 50 Lakh
- India's Daily Covid-19 Infections Count Hits 62K, Recoveries Jump As Well
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Watch Your Health, one of the leading tech startup companies with more than 10 lakh serviced clients served digitally across India in association with Madhavbaug, a leading chain of 255 cardiac care clinics and 2 hospitals with more than 10 lakhs clients treated over a decade, have launched a Unique New Age Phygital Healthcare platform.
Both the companies with their unique set of expertise have together created a platform for Madhavbaug to drive treatment using Watch Your Health's digital expertise with Madhavbaug's decade-old expertise in Patient treatment. Data analysis and 120 plus National and International research papers submitted to universities like Lancet form has helped in the foundation of this platform.
This platform harnesses the rich data through Machine learning which helps in identifying patients' problems much faster, suggest the patient a program and helps the doctor track the patient much faster and take necessary action.
"Our Expertise of digital journey with more than 10 Insurance companies have helped to broaden our vision, we are now advancing from user health and wellness space into patient treatment space and we hope we can influence lives and of course save lives of our fellow Indians," said Ratheesh Nair, CEO, Watch your health, on this occasion.
The app tracks day-to-day activities and diet intake including statistics like No. of steps, sleep duration, and No. of active hours without any input from patient and help patient with detailed analysis on his lifestyle pattern. With this the patient would know his/her adherence towards the program set by the doctor.
The doctor on other hand can sit in his clinic and track patient adherence on diet, activities, medicine intake and other adherence as he has prescribed. The app also motivates patients and provide instant gratifications in form of badges and patient who is more disciplined would find his name in the wall of fame thus motivating other patients to achieve what seems unachievable.
"Madhavbaug has already proved the humongous benefits to the Heart patients when modern technology is integrated with research based Ayurveda. If it is added with technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence and remote patient monitoring then it can be the best tool to free India from the clutches of cardiovascular diseases," said Rohit Sane, CEO, Madhavbaug.
"As world is facing ongoing challenge of Covid-19 pandemic, we are now well versed with the fatalities affecting patients suffering from heart related problems. With the use of WYH Technology, Madhavbaug can scale the outreach program and provide end to end services with much-needed precision and value to the patient. Patient's will to get better is the prime objective and we seek his commitment to our program, rest is my job. Nothing makes me happier than to see a committed patient getting better day by day. My Mission seems more worthy when I see their loved one smile when the results are achieved," he added.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor