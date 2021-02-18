WaterWipes launches world's purest baby wipes in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): WaterWipes, the world's purest baby wipes that contain only two ingredients - 99.9 percent water and a drop of grapefruit seed extract - were recently introduced in India. The premium wipes are purer than cotton wool and water.

They are known to provide the perfect comfort for the delicate and sensitive skin of newborns as well as premature babies. WaterWipes is a trustworthy global brand present in more than 50 countries.

The natural and gentle wipes are the result of a collaborative work journey of years by scientists, dermatologists and microbiologists. The wipes are free of any artificial fragrance or harmful chemicals and primarily contain purified water which means cleaning with WaterWipes is as good as cleaning with soft cotton and pure water.

The revolutionary idea behind WaterWipes was that a newborn baby's skin is five times thinner than an adult's and is too sensitive for chemicals. The wipes are clinically sterile and totally pure as they undergo a unique 7-stage water purification process which offers a deeper and more effective clean.

WaterWipes was launched by Irish Breeze - a company with over 20 years of experience in manufacturing skincare and cotton products. The wipes are created in a state-of-the-art, ISO standard cleanroom facility in Drogheda, Ireland. WaterWipes is the only baby wipes to be approved by the Skin Health Alliance, Allergy UK, and awarded the National Eczema Association of America's Seal of Acceptance.

With a global presence in 50+ countries and a rapid growth in key markets, WaterWipes has a team of over 250 talented people working in its different facilities across the globe.

Most millennial mothers are conscious of the quality and purity of products and are opting for brands like WaterWipes. The launch of WaterWipes in India has come as heartening news for many who were previously importing the product from Europe because they trusted its purity aspect over other brands.

Speaking about the launch of the pure wipes, Rodrigo Canelas, Regional Vice President, APAC, WaterWipes said, "The brand has entered the Indian baby wipes market at a time when it is anticipated to witness robust growth. The Asian baby wipes market is showing rapid growth and India will be one of its fastest-growing markets. Besides, Indian mothers who are well aware of what they want for their babies, are especially preferring baby wipes that are pure and very close to natural cleaning while offering convenience.

Our wipes are so pure and gentle, they are even suitable for the ultra-delicate skin of premature babies. WaterWipes are currently available in major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, but the company has plans for more expansion. Our travel pack is priced at Rs. 99 to offer convenience to Indian mothers. The products are available on all leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Firstcry. The company is eyeing about 10 percent market share in a span of 2 to 3 years in India."

WaterWipes was created by the founder Edward McCloskey after his newborn daughter suffered from a bad nappy rash. After an extensive search, he couldn't find a baby wipe that didn't contain chemicals or other ingredients that would have been too harsh for his daughter's sensitive skin, so he decided to make his own. WaterWipes are created in a state-of-the-art, ISO standard cleanroom facility in Drogheda, Ireland.

A premium range of baby wipes, WaterWipes has been supporting parents globally through their journey of parenthood for many years. WaterWipes are the world's purest baby wipes made with only two ingredients, 99.9 percent water, and a drop of grapefruit seed extract. It is purer than cotton wool and water and is perfectly suitable for the delicate and sensitive skin of newborns and premature babies. It is the only baby wipes to be approved by the Skin Health Alliance, Allergy UK, and awarded the National Eczema Association of America's Seal of Acceptance.

With a global presence in 50+ countries and a rapid growth in key markets, WaterWipes has a team of over 250 talented people working in its different facilities across the globe.

For further details, please visit: www.waterwipes.com/in/en.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)