We need to stay up-to-date on newly found symptoms of the virus to protect ourselves, says philanthropist Gursimar Bindra

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI/ATK): In the wake of a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, well known social worker Gursimar Bindra, who is associated with Indian National Sikh Youth Forum, is consistently raising awareness and urging people to protect themselves from the virus.
Currently, big cities like Mumbai and Delhi are seeing a surge in COVID cases that are characterizing the Omicron variant. While hospitalizations remain low overall, officials have said that the healthcare system might be put under pressure if the increase in cases continue.
In a brief discussion, Gursimar Bindra said, "With steady rise in cases owing to the new variant called Omicron, it has become doubly important for everyone to adopt safety and precautionary measures. If everyone decides to take up their own responsibility and commit to staying inside, not going to crowded places, wearing masks, using sanitizers and staying hygienic, we can curb the virus' spread. Additionally, we need to stay up-to-date on new symptoms of the virus so that we can get tested and treated safely. We can also make sure that our house helps have gotten vaccinated."
Gursimar Bindra acknowledges that with the rapid spread of the virus, people can feel that their freedom is at stake. He urge the countrymen to look at the bigger picture and understand how it is in our hands to look after ourselves and stay healthy & safe.
Gursimar Bindra has associated with a lot of local support groups and organizations in today's situations one of them is Indian National Sikh Youth Forum, where he can offer to help with a need speedy arrangements with safety kits, food grains, vegetables and water. He said, "As a social worker, I'm always available for my contributions."
As of now, the country has reporting around 2 lakh COVID cases daily. This is the biggest jump in over two hundred days. Various states have imposed strict curfew timings and stringent measures. Schools and theaters have also been shut down in many cities.
