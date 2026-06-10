VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 10: WeAddo, the vertical AI company building India's enterprise experience and intelligence operating system, today announced its selection into the NVIDIA Inception Program, a global initiative that accelerates AI startups from prototype to production, and simultaneously unveiled WeAddo UEP (Unified Experience Platform), a proprietary six-layer agentic architecture that converts fragmented enterprise technology stacks into governed, intelligent, and measurable business outcomes. With deployments live across South India's fastest-growing hospital networks and active enterprise engagements across India's most demanding organisations, WeAddo is now accelerating toward global markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the United Kingdom. This is not a platform built for AI demonstrations. WeAddo UEP is in production. It operates inside some of India's most demanding healthcare and enterprise environments. It replaces no existing system. Instead, it sits above, making every HIS, CRM, ERP, and data silo AI-ready, interoperable, and accountable to business outcomes for the first time.

THE MARKET SIGNAL * $50B+ -- India's enterprise software and AI services addressable market by 2030 (Nasscom / McKinsey) * 34,000+ -- GPUs deployed under India's AI Mission by May 2025 * 2,000+ -- India-based startups in NVIDIA Inception, with WeAddo now among them * 40% -- Of enterprise applications expected to include task-specific AI agents by end of 2026, up from less than 5% in 2025 (Gartner) * $45B+ -- Projected size of the global healthcare AI market by 2026 "India does not have an AI problem. India has an AI execution problem. The compute is arriving. The models exist. What enterprises are missing is the governed execution layer that turns AI capability into business outcomes at scale. WeAddo is that layer."

-- Sanchit Babbar, Founder, WeAddo The timing is deliberate. India's IndiaAI Mission has crossed 34,000 GPUs of common compute capacity through public-private partnerships. Foundation models are proliferating. But compute and models alone produce no business transformation. Every hospital, retailer, and enterprise running on fragmented legacy systems, disconnected HIS, siloed CRM, unstructured data, and manual workflows is leaving measurable value on the table every single day. WeAddo's architecture closes that gap. "When you are in the field, you see the same pattern across every enterprise conversation: they have invested in technology, they have data, and they still cannot act at the speed the market demands. WeAddo UEP is not a pitch about future AI. It is a running system that changes what is operationally possible today."

-- Protik Basu, Founder, WeAddo The Platform: WeAddo UEP WeAddo UEP is structured as a six-layer vertical AI operating system. Each layer is purpose-built. Each layer is in production. Together, they form a unified architecture where experience, data, content, workflow, integration, and governance operate as one governed system. * Experience Layer -- Patient portals, customer portals, appointment engines, and digital front-door infrastructure for enterprise and healthcare environments * Automation Layer -- Workflow orchestration, journey automation, multi-channel triggers, and internal task routing across enterprise and clinical operations * Intelligence Layer -- Proprietary vertical AI models, predictive analytics, CDP, segmentation, and agentic decision infrastructure

* Integration Layer -- Native connectors to HIS, EMR, LIMS, ERP, OMS, pharmacy, call center, and third-party enterprise systems without requiring system replacement * Asset Centralisation Layer -- DAM, PIM, and KMS for content governance, product intelligence, and knowledge management across complex enterprise content estates * Governance Layer -- Role-based access, DPDP and data compliance, audit trails, consent management, and AI action controls for regulated environments Above these six layers, WeAddo's proprietary Agentic Control Plane continuously observes business signals, identifies experience leakage, recommends governed decisions, and triggers workflows across the full UEP stack. It is the difference between a system that reports what happened and a system that detects, decides, and acts with a human-auditable trail for every intervention.

This is the architecture NVIDIA Inception is backing. The specific capabilities enabling it are proprietary to WeAddo and are not publicly disclosed. NVIDIA Inception: Why It Matters NVIDIA Inception is not a badge program. It is a production acceleration layer. For WeAddo, it provides access to enterprise-grade AI infrastructure, developer tooling, ecosystem partnerships, and go-to-market support across NVIDIA's global network, enabling faster movement from prototype to governed production deployment at enterprise scale. Critically, NVIDIA Inception connects WeAddo to VC and enterprise buyer communities that understand infrastructure-grade AI investment. More than 2,000 India-based startups participate in the program. WeAddo's selection validates a simple claim: this is a product company with a real architecture, not a services firm wrapping APIs.

For enterprise clients asking difficult questions around scalability, on-premise deployment, regulated workflows, governance, and auditability, the NVIDIA infrastructure layer behind WeAddo UEP provides credible, production-proven answers. Healthcare: The Lead Vertical WeAddo's deepest and most strategically developed vertical is healthcare. The company's healthcare tiers, PX 360 Foundation for growing hospital networks and DX 360 Enterprise for multi-specialty institutions, are live across hospital environments in South India, including one of the region's most progressive private hospital networks. The healthcare AI use case WeAddo has built is not a chatbot. It is a Patient Experience Leakage Control Room: a production system that continuously monitors patient acquisition, appointments, engagement, and retention funnels, detecting where hospitals are losing revenue, attention, and conversion while triggering governed interventions across digital, call-center, and clinical-administrative workflows simultaneously.

The system answers operational questions in real time, including which appointments are at risk before no-shows happen, which campaigns are generating low-intent leads, which specialties are producing non-converting queries, and where human intervention is required versus automated action. Global Ambition: India-Built, Globally Deployable WeAddo was built in India. It is not built only for India. The fragmentation problem WeAddo solves is universal. Healthcare systems in the Middle East, particularly across Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 digitisation mandate and the UAE's rapidly expanding private healthcare sector, face identical challenges: disconnected systems, manual workflows, and no unified intelligence layer across the patient experience. The same pattern exists across Southeast Asia's high-growth hospital and commerce markets, and across the United Kingdom's NHS digital modernisation agenda.

WeAddo's architecture is cloud-agnostic, on-premise deployable, and designed for data sovereignty requirements across regulatory environments from India's DPDP to the UAE's data protection frameworks. The company is actively evaluating its first international deployments and is in early-stage conversations with ecosystem partners across the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The global healthcare AI market is projected to exceed $45 billion by 2026. The enterprise AI platform market is larger. WeAddo's entry point is the vertical execution gap that no global platform has closed, because closing it requires the depth of integration, the domain intelligence, and the governance architecture that WeAddo has spent years building from the ground up.

"Most global AI platforms are built horizontally and deployed vertically by consultants. WeAddo is built vertically from day one. That is not a positioning choice. It is an architectural reality that cannot be copied in a sprint." -- Sanchit Babbar, Co-Founder & CEO, WeAddo About WeAddo WeAddo is a vertical AI company headquartered in Gurugram, India. The company builds WeAddo UEP, a proprietary six-layer agentic operating system for enterprise Healthcare, Retail B2B2C, and D2C, connecting experience, automation, intelligence, integration, asset centralisation, and governance into a single governed AI execution layer. WeAddo is an NVIDIA Inception Program member, a Google for Startups AI company, and an AWS AI program member.

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