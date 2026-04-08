VMPL New Delhi [India], April 8: ILIOS 72 Alternative Capital, a fast-growing wealth management and alternative investments platform, has raised its Pre-Series A round at a 3x valuation mark-up, taking the company's valuation to ~$ 2 Mn. The round saw participation from a clutch of family offices based out of Jaipur and Mumbai - at a 3x to what they raised their seed stage round at, reaffirming confidence in the firm's growth trajectory and long-term vision. The company raised a total capital of INR 2 crores in this round. The milestone comes alongside a significant scale-up in the business, with Assets Under Management (AUM) crossing INR 200 crore, underscoring the platform's growing relevance among HNI and UHNI investors seeking access to alternative investment opportunities.

Founded in 2025, ILIOS 72 has rapidly built a differentiated position in the market through its research-led, open-architecture approach to wealth management, offering clients access across alternative investments - ranging from private equity, venture capital, structured products, non-mutual fund offerings within equity, private credit and even global investment opportunities. Commenting on the development, Shivansh Sabharwal, Co-Founder, ILIOS 72 Alternative Capital, said: "This milestone reflects the trust our clients and partners have placed in us. What is particularly encouraging is the continued support and backing from family offices, who have chosen to invest in ILIOS 72 and deepen their commitment to our journey. In a relatively short span, we've been able to build a platform that prioritises research, transparency, and long-term outcomes over transactional engagement. As we scale, our focus remains on deepening client relationships and expanding access to high-quality alternative investments."

Valmik Iyer, CFA and Co-Founder, ILIOS 72 Alternative Capital, said: "Crossing INR 200 crore in AUM is an important marker in our journey. It validates our belief that Indian investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional asset classes towards more sophisticated, research-driven opportunities. The continued participation of our existing investor base further reinforces the strength of our model and long-term vision. Our goal is to simplify access to these markets while maintaining a strong focus on risk management and portfolio construction." Building on this momentum, ILIOS 72 is now focused on geographic expansion beyond metros, with plans to strengthen its presence in Jaipur and Kanpur, while actively targeting high-potential Tier 2 markets. The firm aims to bridge the gap in quality financial advisory and access to alternative investments in these regions.

The company also continues to invest in strengthening its platform capabilities and research depth, ensuring clients have greater visibility, better access, and informed decision-making tools across asset classes. At its core, ILIOS 72 operates on a client-first philosophy, aligning team incentives with portfolio performance rather than product sales--an approach that continues to differentiate it in an increasingly evolving wealth management landscape. The latest round marks a continuation of the company's growth journey, supported by strong family office backing, as it positions itself as a long-term partner for Indian families navigating the expanding universe of alternative investments. About ILIOS 72 Alternative Capital ILIOS 72 Alternative Capital is a new-age wealth management platform focused on redefining access to alternative investments for long-term investors. The firm enables individuals and families to invest across private markets, listed strategies, and global opportunities through a transparent, research-driven approach. With a strong emphasis on client outcomes and long-term wealth creation, ILIOS 72 is building a platform designed for the evolving needs of modern investors.

Website: https://ilios72altcap.co.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)